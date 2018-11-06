Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chantelle Newbery.
Chantelle Newbery. as captioned
News

Olympic diver flops in bail application

Peter Hardwick
by
6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC gold medal diver Chantelle Lee Newbery didn't score well on her bail application before Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Newbery, 41, appeared in custody yesterday on two failing to appear in court warrants arising from 14 stealing charges.

She was arrested in Toowoomba on Friday and spent the weekend in the watch house.

Newbery has not been required to enter any pleas to her charges.

The 2004 Olympic Games gold medalist sat quietly in the court dock as her solicitor Robert Burns appeared by telephone from Rockhampton where he is engaged in a court trial for the week.

Mr Burns said he had submissions to put before the court regarding his client's failing to appear in court charges but he said he would prefer to do that in person rather than by phone.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan reminded Mr Burns that the legislation required that fail to appear charges be heard and dealt with at the first available opportunity.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Leea Trewin said police had confirmed Newbery's bail address in Toowoomba but said she would be submitting for a term of imprisonment should she be convicted when the former Olympian had her matters heard.

"She has a lengthy history of failing to appear and the last time she was subject to a one month jail term," Snr Const. Trewin said.

The court heard the 14 stealing matters allegedly committed in Brisbane and Toowoomba were of a minor nature individually but Magistrate Keegan said it was the number of charges and the failing to appear matters which were significant.

"She has two fail to appears in two separate courts on two separate dates," she said.

Mr Burns said he hadn't had time as yet to further investigate the circumstances behind his client's charges and asked if the matters could be adjourned to November 23 when he would be available to appear in the court in person.

Magistrate Keegan said the defendant could always engage another lawyer.

Ms Keegan refused Mr Burns' request for a November 23 adjournment and refused bail, remanding Newbery in custody until her matters are next mentioned before the same court on November 15.

Newbery was the first Australian woman to win an Olympic diving gold medal.

She also claimed gold, silver and bronze medals at various Commonwealth Games and World Championships during her career.

chantelle newbery editors picks toowoomba court twbcourt
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    premium_icon Lismore-born jockey hopes to clinch Melbourne Cup win

    Racing Carnival CHAMPION jockey Zac Purton has come a long way from his days as a child running along the fence posts on race days at Casino.

    Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    premium_icon Farmer exiled from property after kill threats

    Crime It has been "living hell" for neighbours, court hears

    • 6th Nov 2018 7:00 AM
    Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    premium_icon Rest stop coffee shops under threat from 'critical review'

    News Vendor says he's been given no details about the review

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Why a Lismore supermarket is closing its doors

    Business A popular supermarket will shut next week ... but not for long

    Local Partners