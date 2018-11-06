Olympic diver flops in bail application

OLYMPIC gold medal diver Chantelle Lee Newbery didn't score well on her bail application before Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Newbery, 41, appeared in custody yesterday on two failing to appear in court warrants arising from 14 stealing charges.

She was arrested in Toowoomba on Friday and spent the weekend in the watch house.

Newbery has not been required to enter any pleas to her charges.

The 2004 Olympic Games gold medalist sat quietly in the court dock as her solicitor Robert Burns appeared by telephone from Rockhampton where he is engaged in a court trial for the week.

Mr Burns said he had submissions to put before the court regarding his client's failing to appear in court charges but he said he would prefer to do that in person rather than by phone.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan reminded Mr Burns that the legislation required that fail to appear charges be heard and dealt with at the first available opportunity.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Leea Trewin said police had confirmed Newbery's bail address in Toowoomba but said she would be submitting for a term of imprisonment should she be convicted when the former Olympian had her matters heard.

"She has a lengthy history of failing to appear and the last time she was subject to a one month jail term," Snr Const. Trewin said.

The court heard the 14 stealing matters allegedly committed in Brisbane and Toowoomba were of a minor nature individually but Magistrate Keegan said it was the number of charges and the failing to appear matters which were significant.

"She has two fail to appears in two separate courts on two separate dates," she said.

Mr Burns said he hadn't had time as yet to further investigate the circumstances behind his client's charges and asked if the matters could be adjourned to November 23 when he would be available to appear in the court in person.

Magistrate Keegan said the defendant could always engage another lawyer.

Ms Keegan refused Mr Burns' request for a November 23 adjournment and refused bail, remanding Newbery in custody until her matters are next mentioned before the same court on November 15.

Newbery was the first Australian woman to win an Olympic diving gold medal.

She also claimed gold, silver and bronze medals at various Commonwealth Games and World Championships during her career.