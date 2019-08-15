Olympian's lips sealed over $100,000 coke boat

Nathan Baggaley has been charged over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $150 million of cocaine.

FORMER Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has been refused bail on charges of importing $176 million worth of cocaine, with police alleging he still won't explain why he gave his brother the $100,000 boat used to smuggle the drugs.

Joshua Fenton, counsel for Baggaley, 43, from Byron Bay, appeared in the Supreme Court in Brisbane this morning before Justice Peter Davis.

Justice Davis refused Baggaley bail, citing his high flight risk given the size of the 600kg of cocaine in 30 packages, which was imported by Baggaley's brother Dru, Baggaley's "concerning” failure to give police passwords for his phone and his lengthy criminal history for drugs which dates back to 2003 and includes "significant period of time in prison” for drugs.

His criminal history includes a sentence of two years and six months for supplying drugs imposed by the Port Macquarie District Court in September 2016, the court heard.

Federal agent Andrew Small told the court that Baggaley was a danger of returning to the drugs trade in order to repay his "debt” to the cocaine syndicate he was working for.

But Justice Davis said this claim was "highly speculative”, and police appeared unwilling to put before the court any proof to support the claim.

Baggaley is alleged to have arranged the purchase of a $100,000 rigid inflatable boat used in the July 31, 2018, importation off the northern NSW coast east of Byron Bay and fitted it out with GPS navigation equipment to help it make the 100 nautical mile trip.

Baggaley is alleged to have supplied the boat to Dru, and to have been found to have false identification documents at his home, which made him a risk of flight if bailed, the court heard.

Police allege Dru and co-accused Anthony Draper, 53, from the Sydney suburb of Balgowlah left Brunswick Heads boat ramp at 11pm on July 30 last year and sailed for 11 hours before they met a 55m-long red "mother” ship.

The ship's crew threw packages in the water, and Dru and Draper picked them up, police allege.

Draper and Dru threw the packages overboard when they were approached by a Navy patrol boat.

Baggaley's father was in court this morning and offered to put up $100,000 surety to secure his son's release.

Mr Fenton argued that his client had not absconded in the past 10 months, knowing he was under investigation.

- The Courier Mail