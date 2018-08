DRUGS charges against Olympic kayaker and Gold Coaster Nathan Baggaley have been adjourned until January 23, it has been reported.

The silver medallist, 36, returned to Queensland from NSW last month to face two outstanding drugs charges dating back to February 2007.

Baggaley, who was charged after police allegedly found him in possession of a pill press and some ecstasy at Mermaid Waters, did not appear in Brisbane.