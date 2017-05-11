Olympian says ski jump is for everyone

AUSTRALIAN freestyle skier and Olympic gold medallist Lydia Lassila has been campaigning for the ski jump facility at Lennox Head for years and says it will be a huge advantage for the country's athletes.

"The facility that we've designed is not just a ski jump, obviously it will service all the winter sport athletes and we'll be able to recruit those people on a larger scale.”

While residents have voiced its various concerns about the facility, Ms Lassila is convinced it will be of benefit to the broader community.

"I think having this facility in a place like Lennox Head is only going to enhance the community, as I've seen it done in facilities in the Northern Hemisphere,” Ms Lassila said.

"I think their (the community) main concern is the eye sore, it is a large tower and there is not really any way to get around that but it is not a massive footprint.

"Other facilities like this one are used by the public all over the world, you can have slip 'n' slides, you can have school groups attending them, obviously there will be smaller jumps for learn to ski options and trampolines facilities. I think it can easily be open to the public, its not just for elite athletes.”

This is the second location discussed for the project as it was previously rejected by Queensland State Government back in 2012.

Therefore Ms Lassila feels it is important to have the very first Southern Hemisphere Facility up and running as soon as possible.

"As winter sports athletes we are constantly on the back foot trying to play catch up.

"Its something we've really needed for a really long time, and its amazing that we've had the success we've had, but where could we be with an Australian facility is limitless really and its going to be a real ground breaker for our program.”