Nathan Baggaley tried to mail drugs to prison, police allege

UPDATE 8.12am: NATHAN Baggaley tried to mail drugs to an inmate at the Aldavilla jail near Kempsey, police claim.

Police have charged Baggaley over allegedly supplying drugs via mail to the prison, along with charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and escaping police custody after an incident at Byron Bluesfest at the weekend.

Police allege mail sent by Baggaley and containing the prescription drug buprenorphine, which is commonly used to treat recovering heroin and methadone addicts, was intercepted by Corrections officers at the jail.

Baggaley was charged with supply prohibited drug and supply prohibited drug greater than indictable quantity at Tweed Heads Police Station on Wednesday.

While pleading not guilty to the assault, resisting arrest, and escape charges, Baggaley has yet to enter a plea on the charges.

APRIL 9: DISGRACED former Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley has landed behind bars after allegedly assaulting police at Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The 39-year-old Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on April 9, charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and escaping police custody between 4pm and 4.05pm at Tyagarah on April 3.

Dressed casually and appearing from the dock, Baggaley showed little emotion during the court hearing.

Baggaley pleaded not guilty to the three charges and applied for bail, but it was refused by Magistrate Michael Dakin, who said the former kayaker was alleged to have committed serious indictable offences while already on bail.

Baggaley was considered by the court to be at an unacceptable risk of committing further serious crimes and was returned to custody.

However, his defence lawyer argued unsuccessfully Baggaley was not a threat to the community, was staying out of trouble and that negotiations relating to other court matters would be interrupted if Baggaley remained in custody.

He also noted Baggaley's parents had put up $150,000 surety.

Magistrate Dakin said the prosecution's case was relatively strong and Baggaley's record was "short, but highly relevant".

The court also heard Baggaley was facing two charges of supplying the prohibited drug buprenorphine, which stem back to August 7 last year at Aldavilla, New South Wales.

Court documents did not show Baggaley had entered a plea in relation to those charges.

Magistrate Dakin noted Baggaley had been bailed for Commonwealth offences in June last year.

Baggaley's case relating to the April 3 charges was adjourned until June 1 at Tweed Heads Local Court.

His case relating to last year's charges was adjourned until June 2 at Lismore Local Court.