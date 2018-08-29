Schoolgirl catches out sportswear giant

Bulimba Cricket Club’s Olivia Cotter, 11, has been hit for six by the support she has received. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

A YOUNG Brisbane girl has highlighted an issue facing many female cricketers - a lack of female-oriented gear.

In a letter which has gone viral on social media, 11-year-old Olivia Cotter of Moorooka wrote to sports equipment company Kookaburra to express her dismay at only being about to find batting pads for "boys" and "men".

Olivia Cotter’s letter to Kookaburra

"Today I went to Rebel (Sports store) and bought the Kookaburra Verve Pro 400 batting pads in the size 'boys'," she wrote.

"It made me a little bit sad that the size was just called 'boys' as so many girls are playing cricket now too."

Olivia, who plays for the Bulimba Cricket Club's all-female team - said yesterday she did not expect to receive so much online support.

She said it highlighted the fact female cricket was becoming increasingly popular.

"There are so many girls playing cricket at the moment which is great," Olivia said.

"Cricket gear definitely should be at least unisex (to recognise the female popularity)."

Kookaburra Cricket responded to Olivia's letter by saying they had changed their sizing last year.

"Kookaburra changed all its sizing to 'adults' and 'juniors' in 2017 to better reflect the growing female participation in cricket and break this anachronism," a spokesperson said.

"We think Olivia has seen some old stock somewhere that has old sizing, but regardless, her letter shows how crucial these changes are to reduce the barriers for girls to play cricket.

"It's another reason why we proudly sponsor so many female players in Australia.

"The great outcome from this is the support Olivia has received from around the globe that hopefully furthers her passion for the game."

Kookaburra said it was also planning to produce more content featuring female cricket players such as Alyssa Healy.

Olivia, who dreams of captaining Australia one day, said it was great to hear more female cricketers would be highlighted for their achievements.

"I look up to those players such as (Australian cricketer) Ellyse Perry so I think it's a good idea (to highlight their success)," she said.