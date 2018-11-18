Oliver wants some more

ALL-ROUND ABILITY: Lennox Head opening bowler Oliver Cronin claimed six wickets against Alstonville in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket on Saturday to follow up his century against defending premiers Cudgen in the first round.

Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LENNOX Head opening bowler Oliver Cronin took six wickets as the Pirates claimed first innings points against Alstonville in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Cronin is one of the most improved players in the competition this season and he took 6-20 to help bowl out Alstonville for a paltry 75 in 34 overs at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

He was the difference in the first round when he scored 106 in the middle order to lead his side to 17-run win over defending premiers Cudgen.

Alstonville were in big trouble early at 6-20 and never really recovered, with fast bowler Caelan Maladay finishing with three wickets.

Lennox Head launched soon after and declared 5-116 with Tobyn Burvill unbeaten on 49.

Rain played its part on Saturday, which led to early finishes around the various grounds.

There was some life in Alstonville with Josh Slater taking hat-trick with the wickets of Jake Lyon, Ben Moyle and former teammate Terry Murphy in the Lennox Head middle order.

Elsewhere, an unbeaten double century to Tintenbar-East Ballina opening batsman Abe Crawford set up a formidable total against Murwillumbah.

Crawford was 200 not out when the 'Bar declared at 4-351 after only 58 overs at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Gritty left-hander Mick Warburton scored 52 not out in the middle order, sharing an unbeaten partnership of 178 with Crawford.

In reply, Murwillumbah faced two overs and are 0-1.

Marist Brothers opening bowler Brendan Mitchell took six wickets in a dominant performance against Cudgen at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Cudgen have looked out of sorts this season and that continued when they were dismissed for 155 with Mitchell taking 6-24 from 15.3 overs.

The Cudgen innings included two run outs in the middle order which saw Jamie Wilson go for 27 and Connor Ziebell for 15.

The most resistance came from Dylan Stoddart, who steadied the ship after early wickets at the top to score 55.

Brothers were in a reasonable position at 1-42 when rain stopped play 11 overs into their run chase.

And the Casino Cavaliers, who have had no trouble scoring runs this season, finished on 5-304 after being sent in by Ballina Bears at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

New recruit Charlie Mitchell scored 79 while 15-year-old Tim Martin made 64 not out.

The Cavaliers may have kept piling on the runs if not for the rain coming after 65 overs.

All-rounder Luke McCabe (30) and opening batsman Trent Bennett (33) also contributed.

ALSTONVILLE v LENNOX HEAD

(at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar)

Lennox Head won the toss

ALSTONVILLE 1st innings:

R Pearce, b Cronin4

B Gwilliam, lbw Cronin3

K Yager, c Graham b Cronin6

D Campey, b Maladay0

A Lindsay, c and b Cronin0

J Slater, c A Fisher b Maladay19

M Nguyen, c Lyon b T Fisher1

J McNally, c Graham b Cronin11

J Pearce, c Lindsay b Cronin12

T Irwin, b Maladay0

S Wright, not out4

Sundries15

TOTAL75

Fall: 8 15 16 16 18 20 49 57 57 75.

Bowling: C Maladay 9-4-18-3, O Cronin 10-2-20-6, J Lyon 6-2-12-0, T Fisher 7-1-13-1, A Lindsay 2-0-6-0.

LENNOX HEAD 1st innings:

A Callan, c Yager b Irwin16

A Fisher, c and b Pearce13

T Burvill, not out49

A Lindsay, lbw Wright13

J Lyon, b Slater22

R Moyle, c Pearce b Slater0

T Murphy, c Nguyen b Slater0

Sundries3

TOTAL5-116 declared

Fall: 20 40 70 116 116 116.

Bowling: T Irwin 5-0-30-1, J Pearce 4-0-15-1, S Wright 4-0 35-1, J Slater 3.4-0-12-3, J McNally 2-0-21-0.

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

v MURWILLUMBAH

(at Kingsford Smith Park,

Ballina)

Tintenbar-East Ballina won the toss

TINTENBAR-EAST BALLINA

1st innings:

A Crawford, not out200

J Cox, c - b Melville43

J Nind, c - b Melville23

N Hoey, c - b Z Jones19

B Crawford, lbw Chapples5

M Warburton, not out52

Sundries15

TOTAL4-351 declared

Fall: 79 104 160 173.

Bowling: Z Jones 13-1-56-1, S Ewing 10-0-58-0, A Melville 10-1-81-2, D Brooks 5-1-27-0, A Jones 3-0-27-0, W Chapples 13-0-66-1, S Morgan 4-0-28-0.

MURWILLUMBAH 1st innings

TOTAL0-1

MARIST BROTHERS v CUDGEN

(at Oakes Oval, Lismore)

Cudgen won the toss

CUDGEN 1st innings:

H Wilson, b Mitchell0

Caleb Ziebell, c - b Mitchell15

A Williams, c Rose b Mitchell15

C McDowell, c Simes b Mitchell4

D Stoddart, c Mitchell b Salkeld55

J Wilson, run out27

Connor Ziebell, run out15

H Gray, c Simes b Salkeld12

D King, c Vidler b Mitchell1

T Spencer, not out0

J Julius, b Mitchell3

Sundries8

TOTAL155

Fall: 0 25 29 34 124 125 149 152 152 155.

Bowling: B Mitchell 15.3-3-24-6, J Fennamore 7-3-22-0, J Salkeld 11-2-52-2, S Rose 4-0 -21-0, K Warid 6-1-29-0.

MARIST BROTHERS 1st innings:

A Simes, b Connor Ziebell22

B Cleaver, not out16

H Harris, not out3

Sundries1

TOTAL1-42

Fall 38.

Bowling: J Julius 5.1-0-18-0, Caleb Ziebell 2-0-11-0, Connor Ziebell 4-1-12-2.

CASINO CAVALIERS

v BALLINA BEARS

(at Queen Elizabeth Park,

Casino)

Ballina Bears won the toss

CASINO CAVALIERS 1st innings:

T Bennett33

C Mitchell79

S Dietrich45

L McCabe30

A Shields25

T Martin, not out64

M Bradshaw, not out22

Sundries7

TOTAL5-304

Fall: 40 145 172 195 237.