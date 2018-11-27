Oliver is an all-round talent

ROLE MODEL: Mullumbimby High School student Oliver Cronin is leading the way on and off the cricket field.

ROLE MODEL: Mullumbimby High School student Oliver Cronin is leading the way on and off the cricket field. Contributed

AS A high school, Mullumbimby has consistently been at the forefront on sporting performance within the North coast region.

As a sporting school community, we recognise the need to achieve success, nurture young talent to produce champion athletes, teams and positive role models within the community.

We at Mullumbimby High School are proud to acknowledge one of our exemplary students Oliver Cronin.

Oliver was identified and marked at the beginning of his schooling career as having the potential to excel both academically and on the sports field.

Mullumbimby staff responded by providing the most appropriate learning environment for Oliver to realise his potential.

Indeed, he took hold of every opportunity provided to him in his personal quest to achieve excellence in all areas of his schooling. We proudly acknowledge his achievements, which we have listed:

sport

2017

Participated in Under-17 NSW Country Cricket Team - National Champions.

NSW CHS State Athletics Homebush - first in High Jump - holds the school, zone and regional records.

2018

NSW CHS State Athletics Homebush - first in High Jump - holds the school, zone and regional records.

Participates and represents our school in most individual and team sports - cricket, futsal, soccer and basketball.

Participated in Under-17 NSW Country Cricket Squad .

Represented the NC Cricket team at the NSW CHS Open Boys Cricket Championships at Tamworth recently.

He was joint Player of the Carnival. His batting average was 60 and on the last day he scored 130 runs and took 4 wickets, including a hat trick (his first). He was named in the NSW CHS Firsts to compete in Sydney in march next year.

Academic

2018

Completed Accelerated mathematics to study Preliminary Maths in year 10 - Awarded the 'Maths Medal' for his year group.

As a school Mullumbimby High are invested in the lives and well-being of all our students. In so doing we like to recognise student excellence and acknowledge their success within the school and to the Mullumbimby community as a whole. We are proud of today's youth and the sacrifices they, their parent/caregivers and the community makes to allow them to succeed.