Oliver has one goal: save the SCU Liverpool Academy

SAVING SOCCER: When Oliver Hoath-Bastion, 11, learned Southern Cross University abruptly closed the Liverpool Academy he started a petition and garnered praise from former Socceroo Craig Foster.

SAVING SOCCER: When Oliver Hoath-Bastion, 11, learned Southern Cross University abruptly closed the Liverpool Academy he started a petition and garnered praise from former Socceroo Craig Foster.

A DETERMINED young soccer player is so devastated by the sudden closure of the Liverpool Academy by Southern Cross University that he started an online petition opposing the move, which has already gained more than 1600 signatures.

And his supporters include Socceroo great, Lismore’s own Craig Foster.

Oliver Hoath-Bastion, 11, has been part of the Liverpool Academy for three years and played for Lismore Thistles Soccer Club for five years.

Last week, the local soccer community was stunned when news of the centre’s sudden closure due to lack of funding from SCU, which recently announced a $54 million funding chasm.

So the courageous midfielder sprang into action.

“Everyone is really disappointed,” Oliver said.

“The Liverpool Academy is really important. I’m more confident thanks to the coaches who are really nice, skilful and encouraging and I want to have a career as a Socceroo.”

Foster said he was impressed with Oliver’s determination.

“Oliver’s passion is what sporting dreams are all about,” he said.

“I had the same wish: to excel in football.

“This football centre is a really important commitment to the sport and the community, especially for a region that considers itself a sports hub.”

He said while he’d not been privy to the commercial model of the academy or involved in its acquisition, “they’ve certainly done an exceptional job of providing a professional development environment for young ‘Olivers’.

“Lismore council cannot let the public investment nor the community facility go to waste.

“It should become the home of Football Far North Coast as a regional centre of excellence.”

But a council spokesman confirmed it is not in a financial position to take on the Liverpool Academy at this time, but would support any group who wants to take it on.

FFNC general manager Steve Mackney said he’d been inspired by the outstanding football talent and delivery of wonderful technical direction of the centre’s staff.

“I pledge to use whatever influence that I may have to help leverage a way forward that provides reasonable opportunities to support a Spirit of Progress for football within the community,” he said.

.