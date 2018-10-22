Oldest retreat in the shire on the market

WOULD you fancy a slice of paradise?

With 360 degree views of the Byron Bay hinterland, SummerHills Retreat in Binna Burra is Byron Shire's oldest retreat, and is now on the market for one lucky bidder.

When owner Francesca Esposito's family purchased the once run-down farm years ago, they set about creating what would become a local icon, having planted roughly eight thousand trees on the 108 acre lot.

In the grand-scale rainforest regeneration project, a habitat was also created for echidnas, swamp wallabies, green tree frogs and a resident family of koalas.

"Rare and endangered native birds have (also) taken up residence here including blue fairy wrens and red-breasted finches,” Ms Esposito said, with a macadamia orchard and blackbutt plantation also located on the property.

"It's pretty special.”

The eight bedroom, seven bathroom compound also includes five spas, two separate cabins, one two-storey lodge and undercover parking space for seven cars.

"There are no other retreats in this area on this much land,” Ms Esposito said.

"We may even be the only retreat in the world on this much property.”

Katrina Beohm from Katrina Beohm Real Estate said the property would be perfect for empty nesters or those looking for a tree change.

"Even someone who wants to run with weddings again; all the wedding infrastructure is in place,” Ms Beohm explained.

"Even though the rules around rural weddings are changing, this won't affect SummerHills as they have approved permits for rural tourism, and weddings are also suitable at this property.”

With half a kilometre of creek frontage, walking tracks, the biggest dam in the area and a huge, rare indigenous fig tree around 300 years old, the sale of Summerhills Retreat is set to make waves in Byron Shire.

The property goes to auction on Wednesday, November 7.