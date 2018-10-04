Older blokes from SA mean business

The South Australian team after its convincing 8-2 win over NSW in the Over-70s at the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships.

The South Australian team after its convincing 8-2 win over NSW in the Over-70s at the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships. Mitchell Craig

SOUTH Australia maintained its unbeaten run with a convincing 8-2 win over NSW yesterday in the Over-70s division of the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships.

Eric Davies and John Nimmo scored two goals each with the team set to face Queensland in a semi-final today.

"We tried to give some of our guys a rest and the players that came in today really stood up,” player-coach Bob Claxton said.

"Alan Leary was one of them and he came on and scored a goal, which was pleasing.

"This is the first time South Australia has sent a team in the Over-70s and we're determin- ed to win it.

"We have Winston Inkster and Rod Dyson, they've played (Masters) world cups, so they give us a bit of stability through the middle.

"We also have two players who have come over from New Zealand to be part of our team.

"It's good for them to be involved; we needed the extra numbers and they're trying to get an Over-70s team together for the next world cup.”

SA were able to keep ACT, Queensland and Western Australia scoreless in three previous wins in the tournament

Nimmo has already scored eight goals this week and will be one of their key players in the finals.

Claxton believes the best is yet to come after a slow start against NSW.

"It took us a while to hit our stride and I think some of our guys thought it would come easy after a few good wins,” he said. "But they eventually got going and there is still plenty of improvement in them.

"Some of our guys gave the game away for a long while but they've come back to the sport they love.”

In another Over-70s fixture, Victoria had a hard-fought 2-1 win over Queensland.

Elsewhere, Wayne Follett scored two goals for Queensland in a 2-0 win over Victoria in the Over-50s.

Follett is leading goal-scorer in the division, with Queensland on top of the ladder.

In games at Ballina, Victorian captain Pat Donato found the net twice in a 4-2 win over the combined Tasmania and WA Country team.