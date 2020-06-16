‘Old-timey’ trades filling a gap in Kyogle

Hal Cut Clothing Co owner Carlie Glassey has opened the new tailoring business in collaboration with Half Cut Barber Shop in Kyogle.

Hal Cut Clothing Co owner Carlie Glassey has opened the new tailoring business in collaboration with Half Cut Barber Shop in Kyogle.

IT’S been six months in the making, but Kyogle’s new tailoring service has finally opened its doors in the heart of town.

Owner of Half Cut Clothing Co, Carlie Glassey, said she was scheduled to open around Christmas, in collaboration with Half Cut Barber, but the pandemic hit the region and delayed the opening even further.

“It feels great to be open now but coronavirus is still a concern of mine coming into winter,” she said.

“We are very careful though and we are lucky we are in a small town.”

With her business located in the Half Cut Barber Shop, Ms Glassey said it was wonderful to combine their “old-timey” trades.

“It feels really good with Pat in the barber shop and me offering clothing alterations,” Ms Glassey said.

“It nice to be versatile.

“We offer clothing resizing, reshaping of any weight of fabric, repairs, and specialised tailoring services.”

She said tailoring may be an old trade but was still highly sought after.

“People talk about it and look for tailoring services everywhere … you’d be surprised how many popular it is,” she said.

“There hasn’t been an on-the-street tailoring service on the main street of Kyogle so we are filling a gap in that regards. There have been jobs coming in each day.”

Ms Glassey’s love of sewing and production stems back many years.

She started studying clothing production when she was 23, then worked on a large fashion label for 10 years.

She has also completed an applied fashion design and technology diploma.

Now, the 38-year-old said she’s found her niche repairing people’s much loved clothes.

“I love making things fit perfectly,” she said.

“I love production too, so we will be bringing out some lines of clothing here, starting with menswear.

“Anything from formal wear, bridal wear to suits … bring it in and we will have a look at it.

“Come in for a professional finish on your garments.”

She said, until they are on their feet, business is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm and Thursday from 10am to 6pm.

Find Half Cut Clothing Co at 87 Summerland Way, Kyogle .