Old squash centre transforms into state-of-the-art gym

HEALTHY START: F-Fitness manager Mikhala Batiste with reception officer Kacee Clark at the new F-Fitness Gym on Wyrallah Road. Marc Stapelberg

THE reception to Lismore's new F-Fitness Gym has far exceeded the expectations of its owner/operators.

The city's "biggest gym", on the site of the old Lismore Squash Centre, had doubled the number of members it anticipated signing up in the lead up to its opening last weekend.

Manager Mikhala Batiste said the positive feedback and interest from the community confirmed that Lismore had been the right place to open NSW's first F-Fitness Gym.

Construction at the Wyrallah Rd site began in January, and pre-sales of memberships in past six months had been strong, with many more available to reach its capacity at around 2000.

The 24/7 facility offers "six squash courts worth of state-of-the-art equipment", an outdoor training area as well as an upstairs fitness space.

The newly fitted out facility offers personal training, high speed wi-fi, tailored fitness programs and group fitness classes.

It also offers a dedicated mobility zone, lounge area, modern toilets and change rooms and showers to freshen up post workout.

Each fitness space features 900sqm of world class gym equipment from Matrix, Techno Gym, Bodytastic and Integrity Fitness.

Ms Batiste's father has been running gyms in Queensland for the past 30 years, and F-Fitness Gym is his latest venture.

"F Fitness is not a sports specialist gym," she said.

"We have people coming who are 17 to 80, many of whom have not joined a gym before.

"We offer a clean comfortable atmosphere that is easy to use with no waiting times on the equipment.

"We offer personal programs, classes and people can come at any time of the day that suits them."

Refurbishments to the old squash centre included completely re-fitting out the building's interior, extending it as well as extending the carpark.

"It has been great to get feedback from the community about what at great establishment it is for Lismore; to have such a large gym at affordable prices," Ms Batiste said.

"We very excited to be open."

Membership information

12 months paid in full is $449

12 months direct debit is $12.95 per week

no contract direct debit is $17.95 per week.

Find F Fitness at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore. For more information visit www.f-fitness.com.au or email info@f-fitness.com.au or phone 0477 787 998.