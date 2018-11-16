Old Man's still got it for Mullum

CANADIAN singer, songwriter and father of three, Old Man Luedecke could also add professional juggler to his repertoire.

In his own words, it has been a "pretty busy ride" over the past few years, yet he has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Having arrived in Australia just a few days ago in time for this weekend's Mullum Music Festival, Old Man Luedecke, born Chris Luedecke, plans to make the most out of his two months Down Under.

With his first Australian performance since 2016 tomorrow night at St Martins Hall, Luedecke is looking forward to playing in front of a "familiar" crowd.

"From a performing standpoint, Australian audiences are similar to Canadian audiences," he said.

"They are pretty open and friendly and have a similar sense of humour."

Audiences can also look forward to a few surprises within the set.

"I've got a crop of new songs that I've recorded but not released," Luedecke said.

"The one I am most excited to play ... I've got a song I've written about my dad that was written about a month and a half ago; I just love playing that."

Luedecke's wife and children will join him later in his Australian tour for Woodford Music Festival, and he said the kids, twins aged seven and his youngest aged five, were looking forward to sharing the experience with Dad.

"They were really responsive to the idea," he said.

"For them to all come down and for us to share in these life experiences ... it really jives with the sense of community; and festivals, in general, are all about community."

Between touring with his latest album, One Night Only! Live at the Chester Playhouse, raising three children and being there to support his wife, Teresa, who is also the artist behind his album artwork, Chris has been kept busy.

"I'm a bit of a weekend warrior at the moment," he said.

"It's been a busy time in my career over the past seven years - between us (working) and raising three kids.

"This spring, I endeavoured to do less, and to give my wife a whack of time to do her thing."

After his time in Australia, Luedecke will return to Canada for a tour, before making his way to the UK and Europe.

"I also have a new studio album set to come out sometime next year," he said.

"It's an island-themed album ... I'm hoping to get the album artwork (a photo of a beach) while I'm here in Australia. I can't wait."