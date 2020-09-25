‘Old fox has won’: Dad races son to the line in Lismore Cup

LISMORE CUP: It was father versus son when Dylan raced his dad Andrew in the 2020 Lismore Cup. "I reckon one of us can win," Andrew said. Photo: Alison Paterson

LISMORE CUP: It was father versus son when Dylan raced his dad Andrew in the 2020 Lismore Cup. "I reckon one of us can win," Andrew said. Photo: Alison Paterson

“THE old fox has won.”

IT was a Gibbons one-two when dad Andrew, aboard favourite Tavion Prince, beat son Dylan riding Top Prospect to claim the 2020 Lismore Cup on Thursday.

As a jubilant Gibbons Senior trotted Tavion Prince into the mounting yard, his delighted trainer, Craig Martin, was thrilled.

Amid shouts from fellow hoops calling him “the old fox”, the jockey could not keep the grin off his face.

LISMORE CUP: Lismore Turf Club chairman Mark Oaten present trainer Craig Martin the 2020 Lismore Cup. Photo: Alison Paterson

“First time in Lismore and we won the Lismore Cup,” Martin said.

“We won at Coffs with Andrew on this horse, so to take two country cups is fantastic.”

The Tamworth-based trainer said it was an exciting race.

He said to take victory in today’s $75,000 Lismore Workers Club Lismore Cup over 2110m was tremendous.

Not bad for a horse which cost a mere $14,000 when Martin bought him online earlier this year.

The purchase of Tavion Prince proved Martin has an excellent eye for potential as he’s now won more than $95,000 from three wins in nine starts.

It is the fifth win the jockey has ridden for Marin aboard the horse.

LISMORE CUP: It was father versus son when Dylan 18, raced his dad Andrew, 42, in the 2020 Lismore Cup. "I reckon one of us can win," Andrew said. Photo: Alison Paterson

Dylan also impressed as he pushed his dad to te limit to take a well-earned second.

Earlier in the day Andrew and Dylan were equally certain one of them could win the race.

While they both ride for trainer Kris Lees, Andrew was in the Martin silks on the fiv-year old.

Meanwhile, Lismor Turf Club chairman Mark Oatensaid it had been a very sucessful day.

“We had great racing and it was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themseves,” he said.