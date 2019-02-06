Old Coraki hospital to be demolished this month

GOING, GOING, ALMOST GONE: The old hospital in Coraki will be demolished this month.

GOING, GOING, ALMOST GONE: The old hospital in Coraki will be demolished this month. Susanna Freymark

DEMOLITION of the old Campbell Hospital in Coraki will commence this month.

Northern NSW Local Health District said tenders for the demolition work recently closed and the successful contractor would be announced soon.

Over recent years NNSWLHD has worked with several community groups and the Richmond Valley Council on possible options to re-purpose the buildings.

Given the presence of both friable and non-friable asbestos, and the significant repair costs involved in re-purposing the buildings under current building codes, the decision has been made to demolish the structures.

The site will be levelled and seeded with grass to match the surrounding landscape.

Plaques, photos and other items of community interest have been removed from the buildings, and during demolition work the foundation stone and a number of original bricks will be retained.

More information will be provided directly to residents once the contractor has been appointed.

The $4 million Coraki Campbell HealthOne opposite the old hospital was opened in 2017.