Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOING, GOING, ALMOST GONE: The old hospital in Coraki will be demolished this month.
GOING, GOING, ALMOST GONE: The old hospital in Coraki will be demolished this month. Susanna Freymark
News

Old Coraki hospital to be demolished this month

by Susanna Freymark
6th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEMOLITION of the old Campbell Hospital in Coraki will commence this month.

Northern NSW Local Health District said tenders for the demolition work recently closed and the successful contractor would be announced soon.

Over recent years NNSWLHD has worked with several community groups and the Richmond Valley Council on possible options to re-purpose the buildings.

Given the presence of both friable and non-friable asbestos, and the significant repair costs involved in re-purposing the buildings under current building codes, the decision has been made to demolish the structures.

The site will be levelled and seeded with grass to match the surrounding landscape.

Plaques, photos and other items of community interest have been removed from the buildings, and during demolition work the foundation stone and a number of original bricks will be retained.

More information will be provided directly to residents once the contractor has been appointed.

The $4 million Coraki Campbell HealthOne opposite the old hospital was opened in 2017.

coraki demolition hospital northern rivers infrastructure
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Old bank becomes unique B&B

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Old bank becomes unique B&B

    Business A NORTHERN Rivers bank that was built in 1932 has been converted to a B&B and includes original features such as the large steel vault.

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    'Terriffic, terrifying': Opposition leader on Janelle Saffin

    premium_icon 'Terriffic, terrifying': Opposition leader on Janelle Saffin

    Politics Opposition leader gives endorsement for Labor candidate for Lismore

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

    premium_icon Ballina landmark offers 'truly special' dining experience

    Business "Everything that we have here is made from scratch”

    • 6th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Brotherhood of the Blues is coming back to Bluesfest

    premium_icon Brotherhood of the Blues is coming back to Bluesfest

    Music THE blues band is fronted by three mixed-abilities Aboriginal men.

    • 6th Feb 2019 11:30 AM