Old chopper base new home for paramedics, council workers

PARAMEDICS and council depot workers will be working under the same roof in a unique partnership to help the local NSW Ambulance and its on-going flood recovery.

Crews moved into the former Westpac Helicopter base in recent weeks, using the space as a temporary station while their Lismore headquarters on Keen St undergoes flood repairs.

After calling the Brunswick St base home for 27 years, the rescue helicopter service last month handed over the keys to Lismore City Council, which purchased the base mid year last year.

NSW Ambulance Northern Rivers Inspector Terry Murphy thanked the council for their "magnificent help" in accommodating their staff at the old helicopter headquarters.

At the moment, Mr Murphy said crews have the base all to themselves while the council continues arrangements for its parks and gardens depot staff to move in.

The council's spokeswoman said purchase of the land was a perfect fit with the former headquarters next door to its Brunswick St depot, which includes the council's mechanical workshop, sign-writing and fabrication workshop, and fleet management.

She said the move will make operations more efficient, with storage and servicing of machinery in one location.

As for how paramedics and council depot workers will get along under the one roof, Mr Murphy is confident it will work well.

"We will be co-locating with them and I'm sure we'll all be fine," he said.

"The (ambulance) staff have been fantastic."

The council anticipates it will be in the former base by September.

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter's regional business manager, Roger Fry said he was glad the space was still being used by emergency services.

The new base in South Lismore is expected to officially open at the end of September.