RIGHT: Ballina Bears all-rounder Sam Adams will play against his current Hooker League team- mates today when he joins the 2008-09 premiership team for a match at Fripp Oval. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Old blokes to pull on the whites for Bears'

8th Feb 2019 5:13 PM
ALL current and past players, officials, associates and supporters are welcome to the Ballina Bears Cricket Club Old Boys and Sponsors day at Fripp Oval, Ballina, tomorrow.

A social match has been arranged between the premiership-winning Far North Coast LJ Hooker League team of 2008-09 (10-year reunion), with a few old boys returning to the club to play.

Three of the current Hooker League players will turn back the clock to play alongside teammates they won the comp with a decade ago.

They are all-rounders Sam Adams and Ben Carruthers and opening batsman Toby Hordern.

The Old Boys will be up against players from the current first and third grade teams in a Twenty20 game starting at 3.30pm.

The Old Boys team is stacked with talent and experience, however first and third grade have a team to provide a great spectacle.

Everyone is invited to attend with a free barbecue and happy hour drinks.

Bears have the bye in the Hooker League this weekend.

TEAMS FOR TOMORROW

Bears Premiership XI: Shane Jacobs, Andrew Gordon, Ben Riley, Sam Adams, Toby Hordern, Ben Curruthers, Adam Izzard, Lee Pittavino, Todd Campbell, Jason Holmes, Ben Collins, Chad Mills, Reece Ryan.

Ballina Bears XI: Luke Hall, Justin Moore, Jordan Holmes, Sam Burdock, Ravi Singh, Billy Dwane, Sam Norris, Grant Noble, Lee Barnett, Lachlan Maslen, Tyson Cox.

