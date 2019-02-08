Old blokes to pull on the whites for Bears'
ALL current and past players, officials, associates and supporters are welcome to the Ballina Bears Cricket Club Old Boys and Sponsors day at Fripp Oval, Ballina, tomorrow.
A social match has been arranged between the premiership-winning Far North Coast LJ Hooker League team of 2008-09 (10-year reunion), with a few old boys returning to the club to play.
Three of the current Hooker League players will turn back the clock to play alongside teammates they won the comp with a decade ago.
They are all-rounders Sam Adams and Ben Carruthers and opening batsman Toby Hordern.
The Old Boys will be up against players from the current first and third grade teams in a Twenty20 game starting at 3.30pm.
The Old Boys team is stacked with talent and experience, however first and third grade have a team to provide a great spectacle.
Everyone is invited to attend with a free barbecue and happy hour drinks.
Bears have the bye in the Hooker League this weekend.
TEAMS FOR TOMORROW
Bears Premiership XI: Shane Jacobs, Andrew Gordon, Ben Riley, Sam Adams, Toby Hordern, Ben Curruthers, Adam Izzard, Lee Pittavino, Todd Campbell, Jason Holmes, Ben Collins, Chad Mills, Reece Ryan.
Ballina Bears XI: Luke Hall, Justin Moore, Jordan Holmes, Sam Burdock, Ravi Singh, Billy Dwane, Sam Norris, Grant Noble, Lee Barnett, Lachlan Maslen, Tyson Cox.