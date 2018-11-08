Old beer favourites get a makeover

AFTER launching a brand new beer last week to celebrate their 10th birthday celebrations, Stone & Wood Brewery has announced changes to two of its favourite products.

Don't worry, the recipe hasn't changed, just the packaging.

Firstly, the brewer's second biggest selling beer Green Coast lager will receive a label makeover - inspired by the green hills that roll down to meet the ocean, the packaging reflects the natural settings of the Northern Rivers brewery's backyard region, and hints at the clean, crisp lager within.

"Green Coast Lager is brewed with a blend of the finest malts and noble hops. We leave it unfiltered to create a beer that has a light golden colour with a natural yeast cloud, and a flavour that strikes a balance between its subtle spicy hop aroma and soft malt profile, finishing crisp and clean."

Stone & Wood's flagship beer is what would now be considered a summer ale and with it being the Northern Rivers brewery's 10th anniversary, they're celebrating being the original, and they're finally doing it... they're putting it in cans!

"From when we first released the original Pacific Ale, our customers and our drinkers have begged us to put it in a can. Up until now, our focus has been on making enough of the stuff, so we're pumped to be able to release a commemorative '10 years of Summer' Pacific Ale can now!" head brewer Caolan Vaughn said.

The limited release commemorative can will disappear before most people can get their hands around it (keep an eye on their social media to have a chance at finding it) but they plan on releasing it permanently in the New Year.

If you're in Brisbane, seek out a cheeky can from the Stone & Wood bar at End of the Line Festival on November 10 or at the Melbourne Music Music Week Cherry Bar activation on November 23.

The commemorative cans will be released December 10.