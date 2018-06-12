OLD & GOLD OUTRAGE: Motorists hit with fines

Byron Shire Council's parking inspectors were out in full force at the Brunswick Head's annual Old and Gold event on Saturday, June 9.

PATRONS have ended up with more than they bargained for after being slapped with hefty parking fines at the weekend's Old & Gold.

Locals were furious after seeing Byron Shire Council's parking inspectors out in full force at the annual event, held at Brunswick Heads on Saturday.

Owner of Brunswick Heads' Big Fish Collective, Jason Adamek, described it as a money grabbing exercise.

"Council have made it clear they are specifically looking at raising money for their shortfalls from fining people and parking," Mr Adamek said.

The surveillance vehicles were spotted rolling into the small Byron Shire community as early as 7:30am.

"Old & Gold is one of the biggest events in Brunswick Heads, we know it is and the council know it is.

"It is a giant event now, thousands of people come," Mr Adamek said.

"To do that on such a weekend, when they know that everyone is going to Old & Gold...it's just a money grab basically with no care for the local community."

Another Brunswick Heads resident, John Havers, was enjoying a morning coffee at Footbridge Cafe when he saw a number of vehicles receive on the spot fines.

"In the 15 minutes I was sitting there two cars received tickets," Mr Havers said.

"There are signs at either end of a wide parking area which display a one hour limit."

"One is obscured by a Norfolk Pine, and the other may not be noticed by drivers who park in the centre, which is where these vehicles were."

Mr Adamek said Brunswick Heads has a population of 1500 residents with no parking solutions for an influx of people.

"Yes, people were parked everywhere, but there is nowhere to park in Brunswick Heads," he said.

"I just think it is a bit out of control, they just changed parking here to one hour because they couldn't get their way with the parking metres, which now means a constant stream of parking inspectors down here.

"We need to get more money, we have a population of 30,000 people in the shire with influx of 1.6 to 2 million people per year.

"But do you fine locals on one of the biggest days of the year?"

Mr Havers said the whole exercise was "unnecessary and unhelpful".

"None of the parking across the Byron Shire is uniform, we need more consistency, or large ugly signs that state you are entering a regulated one hour parking area," Mr Havers said.