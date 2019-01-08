Menu
Old age sucks
Old age sucks: make the most of prime time

bmuir
by
8th Jan 2019

It's heartbreaking watching those you love become frail, tired and sick and being at a loss to do anything to avert the inevitable.

My mother's father always treated goodbyes as momentous occasions, even from when he was a much younger, fitter and healthier man.

He would treat every farewell like it was his last and would always hug everyone tightly and tell them they were loved.

He taught us to never leave anything unsaid and to show affection freely. When he died, we had no doubt about the depth of the love he had for each one of us.

One of the cruellest realities of old age is that while your body deteriorates, wrinkles and weakens, you do not change on the inside.

One day, you will wake up and look at yourself in the mirror and wonder what happened to that 23-year-old who was youthful, exuberant, healthy, strong and full of life.

Old age sucks. I'm certainly not looking forward to it. What one must do is make the most of all the time prior to the ineluctable.

