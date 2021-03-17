Menu
Traffic was diverted through the Southern Cross University campus after Industry Drive and Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore, were two of the road closed after multipe oil spills on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Oil spills wreak traffic havoc on major roads

Alison Paterson
17th Mar 2021 11:32 AM
UPDATE 12pm: It is understood a school bus may be responsible for the multiple oils spills in Goonellabah and Lismore on Wednesday morning.

According to Fire & Rescue Goonellabah station officer Darren West, when firefighters were alerted to the many spills they "hit the bus company phones."

"When we saw the circumference of the spills we thought it could be a bus of some kind," he said. 

Mr West said the bus has now been taken out of service and was being checked.

He said firefighters from Fire and Rescue Goonellebah and Lismore stations as well as three Rural Fire Service brigades plus council were working to clean up the roads.

"Goonellebah has the pumper and the Hazmat vehicle out and Lismore had their alpha and bravo trucks out," he said.

"We also had help from three RFS brigades."

Mr West said people should slow down in the wet as they have already attended to many crashes today. 

"There's been at least half a dozen crashes because of the diesel sitting on top of the water on the roads making it extra slippery," he said.

"There's been some minor accidents where people have been putting on the anchors in the wet and hitting the car in front of them."

He said a lot of the diesel has been washed off  the road by the rain.

"But please take care and drive to the conditions," he said.

Initial report:

Several oil spills have resulted in council and emergency workers diverting traffic to clean up the streets in East Lismore and Goonellabah on Wednesday morning.

According to LiveTraffic NSW, oil spills have been reported on Rotary Drive, Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway) east and west of the Rotary Drive roundabout, Holland St, Rous Road, Simeoni Drive, Invercauld Rd, Cynthia Wilson Drive and Industry Drive,

It is understood that Fire and Rescue crews from Lismore and Goonellabah were allerted to assist with spills.

 

Traffic was diverted through the Southern Cross University campus after parts of Industry Drive and Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore, were two of the road closed after oil spills on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson
At the Industry Drive, East Lismore roundabout, council workers were directing drivers to make their way through the campus rather than via Cynthia Wilson Drive and Invercauld Road.

A police spokesman said that the oil spill included parts of Oliver Avenue, Cynthia Wilson Drove and Ballina Road.

He said firefighters had been called to assist and there was a water carrier and a street sweeper working on clearing the spill.

 

A council truck sprays water along sanded sections of Industry Drive and Cynthia Wilson Drive, East Lismore, which were two of the road closed after multiple oil spills on Wednesday March 17, 2021. Photo: Alison Paterson
Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore confirmed they have crews with spill kits working on the incident.

It is not yet known how the spills occurred.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

