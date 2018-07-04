OIL SPILL: Fire & Rescue and the Rural Fire Service crews are at the scene of an oil spill on Summerland Way in Casino.

AN OIL spill is delaying traffic on Summerland Way between Rosewood Ave and Centre St in Casino.

It was not yet known the size and cause of the spill which was delaying traffic.

Rural Fire Service Superintendent Michael Brett confirmed one of their appliances with a crew was in attendance.

He said the incident was being managed by Fire & Rescue NSW.

"Our crew is there to support Fire & Rescue," he said.

All traffic was advised to reduce speed and exercise caution in the area.

More to come.