Ohio shooter kept ‘rape or kill’ list

Lyndsi Doll (left) was the girlfriend of Connor Betts (right) who shot and killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

THE Ohio madman who slaughtered nine people and wounded at least 27 others in Dayton, Ohio's night-life district had heard menacing voices in his head since he was young, and talked about "dark, evil things," his ex-girlfriend said.

According to the New York Post, Connor Betts, 24, was a serious and reserved kid who struggled with hallucinations, Lyndsi Doll, who dated Betts seven years ago, told The Washington Post on Monday.

Lyndsi Doll says she was the girlfriend of Connor Betts seven years ago and he displayed symptoms of severe mental illness. Picture: Facebook

During their high school years, Betts had told Doll he'd long suffered from psychosis and feared developing schizophrenia.

"He would cry to me sometimes," Doll recalled, "saying how he's afraid of himself and afraid he was going to hurt someone one day. It's haunting now."

One of those killed in Betts' rampage was his own 22-year-old sister, Megan Betts.

Doll described the relationship between the pair as a close one - and she told the paper she liked him best when he was with her. They were known to tease each other and laugh together, she said.

"They would play off of one another," Doll said. "She was the bright, happy soul and he was the dark, more reserved one."

Connor Betts shot and killed his sister Meghan Betts but authorities say they may never know why. Picture: Supplied

Authorities may never know if Betts actually intended to kill his sibling, Dayton Police Chief Richard S. Biehl said Monday.

"It just seems to defy believability that he would shoot his own sister," Biehl said, according to the report. "But it is also hard to believe he didn't recognise his sister, so we just don't know."

Doll said she always suspected something was off about her boyfriend - and heard stories at Bellbrook High School about the hit list that Betts had allegedly compiled.

Her friends had warned her about his aggressiveness in previous relationships - pushing one ex-girlfriend into a roaring river and screaming at another while pinning her against a wall.

Despite that, she grew to trust him, and the pair bonded over their shared mental health struggles. Doll had suffered from anxiety and depression, she said.

Betts was reported to police for his “rape or kill” list but received a “slap on the wrist.” Picture: Dayton Police Department via AP

As time went on, though, Doll started to realise that Betts was in desperate need of professional help, and talked often about "dark, evil" things he was hearing in his head, she told the paper.

Midway through conversations, his mind would seem to go elsewhere, she recalled.

Betts carried out his rampage in Dayton's Oregon District, where hundreds of revellers were forced to flee for their lives as he opened fire with his legally purchased AR-15 style rifle.

He was shot and killed by cops, who say they were able to stop Betts within 30 seconds after the massacre began.

KILLER KEPT 'RAPE LIST'

A former high school classmate of Connor Betts says she called the police on him when he bragged that he put her on a "rape list" he created - and blames authorities for a failure to hold him accountable back then.

"I was not surprised at all when I heard his name on the news," Jessica Masseth told the Daily Beast of the 24-year-old gunman who killed nine in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday.

"We predicted he would do this 10 years ago.

"If he was only held accountable, this shooting would have never happened because he wouldn't have been able to buy any firearms."

CCTV image of Connor Betts, the Dayton mass shooter. He purchased the firearms legally despite suffering from mental illness. Picture: Supplied

Masseth said students at Bellbrook High School in Ohio knew in 2010 that Betts had a "rape or kill" list in a notebook - and says he even texted to her while describing in detail "what he wanted to do" to her.

"The lists basically had any girl who turned him down, any girl who thought they were above him, and any guy that was competition or was seen as a threat," she told the site, saying it showed a "God complex mixed with 'Iwantattention.'"

Masseth's mother persuaded her to go to the police, and Betts was questioned and suspended from school - but allowed back the next year, which Masseth dismissed as a "slap on the wrist."

"In the texts, and on the lists, he talked about destruction and dismemberment. I mean, how did the police not know he was going to do something like what he did this weekend?" she told the Daily Beast.

"Everyone knew he was not right.

"Everyone in high school knew what he was capable of, but there was a gap in getting Connor help because people just decided they didn't care.

"If people just cared a little more, none of this would have happened."

She angrily posted on Facebook about the "levels of failure here that are sick," according to the Daily Mail.

"The school failed us. The police failed us. He spoke and wrote of rape, decapitation and just the total destruction of those on that list, which included me," she reportedly wrote.

"This could have been prevented 10 f - ing years ago when I made that phone call, when I was interviewed by the police and when I told the school."

AMONG THE VICTIMS WERE FAMILY, GOOD SAMARITANS

Still unknown is whether Betts targeted any of the victims, including his 22-year-old sister, Megan, who was the youngest of the dead.

A classmate remembered Megan Betts as "artistic, polite" and someone who "loved going to band class."

Megan Betts, pictured with her brother Connor, the gunman who killed her and eight others, was described as “artistic and polite”. Picture: Supplied

Addison Brickler, 23, rode the bus to school with Connor and Megan Betts. Megan would sit with her friend on the bus every day, Brickler said. "She always had a smile on her face. It's harder for me to wrap my head around why he would do this to someone, his sister."

Authorities identified the other dead as:

Monica Brickhouse, 39, was described as an excellent supervisor and "a very positive person," a former colleague told a local TV station.

"You always knew when you sat with her you had an easygoing spirit, somebody who was going to help you, advise you in the right way."

Monica Brickhouse died in the Dayton shootings with her friend Beatrice Warren-Curtis. Picture: Supplied

Brickhouse also volunteered for Toys for Tots. Brickhouse was also part of Two Good Girls, an event planning and catering business, according to her Facebook page.

Her friend Brittany Hart wrote on Facebook that Brickhouse and another victim, Beatrice Warren-Curtis, "checked in on my family and made your love for my family known."

This is Thomas McNichols - one of the victims of the #DaytonOhioShooting.



He was a father of 4 kids ages 2-8, and considered a ‘gentle giant’ among family members. Thomas worked at a factory on Saturday night before being gunned down. #DaytonStrong https://t.co/I6oEV6Ln5l — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) August 4, 2019

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36, was a health insurance worker and a friend of Monica Brickhouse. They were together when they died in the Dayton massacre.

Anthem Insurance Cos. released a statement saying both women worked for the health insurer and were "dear friends." Warren-Curtis was described by a school friend as "fun, caring, genuine and selfless."

"She was always supportive, always checked on me," he said. "She had a good heart and would do anything for anyone. She was overall a great person to know and be around."

Nicholas Cumer was one of the victims in the Dayton Ohio shooting. He was a volunteer for a cancer organisation. Picture: Supplied

Nicholas Cumer, 25, was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University, Pennsylvania. His university said in a release that Cumer had been in Dayton as part of an internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which strives to improve the quality of life for those with cancer through exercise, nutrition and faith. and described Cumer as dedicated to caring for others. "He was well liked and respected by everyone on our team, and we all will miss him very much," the organisation said in a statement. Cumer was a week away from completing his internship.

The family released a statement through a relative saying they are "heartbroken by the loss of our Nicholas".

Salvation Army volunteer Derrick Fudge died in his son’s arms after being struck by gunfire in the street. Picture: Facebook

Derrick Fudge, 57, had enjoyed a reunion picnic with his family on the Saturday. He had been out in the Oregon District of Dayton when he went outside a club with his son, Dion Green, and his son's fiance, Donita Cosey, to grab some food on the sidewalk. That's when the gunfire started. Everyone started getting up off the ground and running but Fudge did not. His son held on to his father as he took his last breath. "He fell on him, and by that point, I believe the police … They were right there in a matter of seconds and trying to help pull him off of him, but he was very distraught." Fudge volunteered for the Salvation Army. "He loved his son, he loved his family, he had a dog, he loved his dog, and he loved fishing," a relative said.

Lois Oglesby, 27, was a mother of two who had a newborn daughter, a cousin said who remembered Oglesby as a "wonderful mother, a wonderful person." Oglesby was in nursing school and looking forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children. "I have cried so much, I can't cry anymore," her cousin said. "We all grew up in this little town. We're all family."

According to the Post, Oglesby spent her final moments calling the father of her two children to tell him she had been fatally wounded. "She FaceTimed me and said 'Babe I Just Got Shot In My Head, I Need To Get To My Kids,'" wrote Daryl 'Dee' Lee in an emotional Facebook post.

Thomas McNichols, 25, was described by his aunt as a "gentle giant." and "like a big kid."

She said "TJ" used to take his four kids, aged two to eight to the movies when big films hit theatres. After McNichols got off work from a factory on Saturday, he had visited his aunt before he headed out with a cousin. A niece called later telling her to get to the shooting scene. "Everybody loved him," she said.

Father of three Saeed Saleh had escaped poverty in Eritrea and Sudan only to be killed in the Dayton mass shooting. Picture: Supplied

Saeed Saleh, 38, was a native of Eritrea, East Africa who moved to the United States a few years ago. He was remembered as a "humble and quiet person" by a spokesman for his family.

Yahya Khamis, president of the Sudanese Community of Dayton, said that he was speaking on behalf of Saleh's family and co-ordinating funeral plans.

"He was a very good guy," Khamis said.

The father of three was remembered as "kind-hearted".

Logan Turner, 30, was described as "very generous and loving and the world's best son," by his mother Danita Turner.

"Everyone loved Logan," she said. "He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Turner had earned an engineering degree from the University of Toledo and had recently started working as a machinist at a company in Springboro.

He was out with a few friends when he was shot just outside a bar in Dayton's historic Oregon District.

Of the more than 30 people injured in Ohio, at least 14 had gunshot wounds; others were hurt as people fled, city officials said.

Eleven remained hospitalised on Monday, Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne said.

While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the speed of the rampage made any racial discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.

It all happened within 30 seconds, before police officers stationed nearby fatally shot Betts.

There have been 23 mass killings so far this year, claiming the lives of 131 people. By comparison, 140 people died in mass killings in all of 2018.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.