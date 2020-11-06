'Oh god': State shredding Democrats' nerves

Welcome back to our live coverage of the US presidential election.

We're into day three of the vote count now, and the result ultimately hinges on five swing states. Here's the situation in each.

Joe Biden is rapidly catching up to Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which comes with an invaluable haul of 20 electoral votes. With 92 per cent counted, he now trails by just 115,000 votes, or 50-48.5. That might sound like a lot, but early yesterday the President's lead was well over 700,000, and the remaining ballots are expected to keep favouring the Democrat.

Georgia, which hasn't voted for a Democrat since 1992, is incredibly tight. Mr Biden has closed the gap to 14,500 votes, or a margin of 0.3 per cent, with about 50,000 ballots still to come. Most of them are from left-leaning counties in and around Atlanta.

Mr Trump can feel a teensy bit better about North Carolina, were he leads by 80,000 votes without many left to count. Unfortunately, due to the state's generous deadline for accepting late-arriving ballots, we are unlikely to have a final result there for some days yet.

Nevada finally reported a new batch of results today, and Mr Biden's lead ticked up to 11,500 votes, or 49.4-48.5. He looks to be the clear favourite there now.

Finally, we have Arizona. This is an interesting one. Two highly respected news organisations, Fox News and The Associated Press, actually called Arizona for Mr Biden on election night. That's why some official tallies, including ours, have him just six electoral votes short of victory. His lead has been narrowing, though, and the latest batches of results have brought it down to 69,000 votes.

There has been an ongoing fight between the Fox News Decision Desk, which makes the network's calls, and the Trump campaign, which insists the President will end up winning the state. The Decision Desk isn't budging.

Suffice to say, we're still keeping an eye on Arizona. So are increasingly anxious Democrats. You could see those nerves on MSNBC late last night, as left-leaning host Rachel Maddow learned of the state's latest vote totals.

"The suspense has been would this be a Trump-favourable group, or would it be a Biden-favourable group? So we just got those new numbers," analyst Steve Kornacki said of the new data.

"Donald Trump is getting about 59 per cent of these votes."

"Oh god. That's crazy," Maddow replied.

A fitting quote to sum up this election in general.

Read on for all the latest news.

Fox News still stands by its Arizona call

Fox News is still standing by its decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, even as other networks hold off and the Trump campaign insists it's going to win the state.

"I checked in with our Decision Desk and they are not wavering," one of the network's anchors, Chris Wallace, said a short time ago.

"They said our call in Arizona is right. Which puts him at 264 (electoral votes). And if Biden wins Nevada, Pennsylvania or Georgia, he goes over the top."

This is going to become a dilemma for the news media (including me, yay) if either Georgia or Nevada is called for Mr Biden before Pennsylvania, or before the situation in Arizona becomes clearer.

Let me explain. If you don't put Arizona in Mr Biden's column yet, he is at 253 electoral votes. Pennsylvania is worth 20. So if Pennsylvania were called for Mr Biden right now, everyone would agree he had passed the 270 electoral vote threshold and won the election. No dramas.

If he were to win Georgia right now, however, he would be at 269, one vote short.

According to the Fox News tally, which includes Arizona, Mr Biden is currently at 264 electoral votes. Which means even a win in Nevada, with its six votes, would win him the election.

So you're potentially going to see a situation where Fox News (and The Associated Press) call the entire election for Mr Biden while other news networks maintain it's too close to call.

How wonderfully confusing.

Business Insider has interviewed the director of the Fox News Decision Desk to find out why it's so confident in its call. If you're interested, you can read about that here.



Yes, we could have a result today

Kathy Boockvar, the Secretary of State in Pennsylvania, has said we "definitely could" know the result in her state by the end of tonight (maybe late afternoon AEDT).

Remember, if Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania - and that seems more likely than not at the moment - he has won the election. Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina - none of them will matter.

Biden receives coronavirus briefing

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris received a briefing on the state of the coronavirus pandemic today.

It is, in a word, bad. Yesterday the US reported more than 100,000 new infections, for either the first or second time (depending which network's data you follow).

The point is, daily cases in America have never been higher.

Could Trump run again in 2024?

This is interesting, from CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta. He reports there have been discussions about Donald Trump potentially running for president again in four years, if he ends up losing.

This is definitely something that could happen. Mr Trump would be no older, essentially, than Joe Biden is now. And should he lose, he will have served just one term. The two-term limit will not be a problem.

Duelling protesters in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania is one of those states where Joe Biden is steadily gaining on Donald Trump as the mail-in votes are counted.

Things are getting tense in the biggest city, Philadelphia.

Judges slap down Trump campaign's lawsuits

So far today, judges in two different states have denied legal challenges from the Trump campaign.

In Michigan, the campaign was suing to stop officials from counting absentee ballots, arguing that it had not been given access to observe the count.

Judge Cynthia Stephens promptly threw out the case.

In Georgia, the campaign alleged Chatham County might be mishandling ballots, based on an allegation from a Republican poll observer who said some late-arriving ballots had been mixed up with on-time ones.

"The court finds that there is no evidence that the ballots referenced in the petition were received after 7pm on election day, thereby making those ballots invalid," said Judge James Bass.

"Additionally, there is no evidence that the Chatham County Board of Elections or the Chatham County Board of Registrars has failed to comply with the law."

There was a legal victory for Mr Trump in Pennsylvania, as it won the right for observers to stand closer to election workers processing ballots in Philadelphia.

Where the popular vote stands

Checking in on the national popular vote, Joe Biden currently has 72.4 million votes in this election, compared to Donald Trump's 68.6 million. That's a 50.5-47.8 lead for Mr Biden.

The lead will continue to grow as the votes are counted, particularly in large Democratic states like California.

The popular vote has no bearing on the result, obviously. But it does illustrate how high turnout has been in this election. Mr Biden already has the most votes ever cast for a US presidential candidate, and when we're done, Mr Trump will have moved well clear of Barack Obama to claim second place.

Trump makes more baseless claims

The President appears to be getting around the misinformation labels on Twitter, or at least trying to, by posting his messages (still in all caps) through the Trump campaign's account instead.

Here's the latest one.

I'll reiterate, for the gazillionth time, that the states are currently counting legally cast ballots, and Mr Trump has provided no evidence to support his claims.

President @realDonaldTrump: “IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION! IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!” — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 5, 2020



More detail from that media conference

FiveThirtyEight reporter Kaleigh Rogers has a bit more detail from that Trump campaign media conference in Nevada.

She says the campaign claimed it had evidence of non-residents voting in the state, and said "we believe there are dead voters that have been counted".

The campaign staffers making the announcement (with the exception of Richard Grenell and Matt Schlapp) refused to give their names, telling reporters: "Do your job, it's pretty easy to find out."

They provided no evidence to support their claims.



'Where's the evidence?': Reporter grills Trump official

BREAKING: @jacobsoboroff demands evidence from Ric Grenell, Trump adviser and former acting director of national intelligence, to back up his assertions about votes in Nevada. pic.twitter.com/glaBjSHJk8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 5, 2020

Tense footage here from MSNBC, whose reporter Jacob Soboroff was at a media conference with Donald Trump's former director of national intelligence Richard Grenell and conservative political activist Matt Schlapp in Nevada.

The pair alleged there was widespread fraud taking place in Nevada, said Trump campaign election observers were not being allowed inside vote-counting centres, and announced a lawsuit to stop the counting of "illegal" ballots.

They did not provide any evidence to back up their claims. Soboroff tried to get some.

"Can you talk about the evidence? You're talking about thousands of illegitimate votes here in Nevada. What's the evidence?" Soboroff asked Mr Grenell after the announcement, walking alongside him.

"You should go in and ask the question of the Clark County, which you haven't done yet," Mr Grenell told him.

"No no no, you guys just made the claim. You also said there's no election observers. There's Democratic and Republican election observers inside. Mr Grenell, where's the evidence of fraud? You haven't presented any evidence of fraud?"

At that point the former DNI got into his vehicle.

A short time later Mr Grenell posted on social media, saying the lawsuit was demanding "transparency". Soboroff and other reporters replied to him, again asking for evidence of any foul play.

It has yet to be provided.

Finally, some new numbers from Nevada

At last, for the first time in more than 24 hours, we have some fresh results from Nevada.

Overall, Joe Biden's lead has ticked up from 8000 votes to 11,500, thanks to a strong batch from Clark County. That is the state's most populous area (it includes Las Vegas), and we're eventually going to see tens of thousands of mail-in ballots there.

We also saw some results from Lyon and Elko counties, which are more rural. Combined, they helped Mr Trump by a few hundred votes.

But these early numbers suggest Mr Biden is still the favourite in Nevada, even as it remains tight.



Trump's lead narrows again in Pennsylvania, Georgia

The results keep trickling in, and Joe Biden continues to gain ground in two states Donald Trump won four years ago.

The President's lead is down from 19,000 to about 14,500 in Georgia, and he's up by just 0.3 per cent in the popular vote. It was 0.4 a few minutes ago.

We think there are still more than 50,000 ballots left to count there.

In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has ticked down from a lead of 126,000 to 122,000. Hundreds of thousands of ballots still to come there.

Speaking of which, we have learned that one of the most heavily pro-Biden counties, Allegheny, has 35,000 mail-in ballots it isn't going to count until tomorrow.

Officials there aren't just being lazy. They are complying with a court order.

So, that's a sign that we might be waiting another day for a result to be declared in the state. But let's see how the count in other areas proceeds - in the end, those remaining ballots in Allegheny might not matter.



Trump campaign still thinks it will win Pennsylvania

On a conference call with reporters, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said he was still confident the President would end up winning Arizona, which has already been called for Joe Biden by both Fox News and The Associated Press.

He also said this about Pennsylvania.

"We still have confidence in Pennsylvania. Our data tells us that we are winning by more than 200,000 votes."

I'm … really not sure how the Trump campaign has arrived at that conclusion.

The President's lead in Pennsylvania, according to the actual vote count, has already shrunk to 126,000, and the vast majority of the remaining ballots are expected to favour Mr Biden.



Trump falsely claims certain ballots won't count

Donald Trump is still tweeting misinformation in all caps.

"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" the President says.

This is not up to him.

Under the US electoral system, each state sets its own rules. A bunch of them accept mail-in ballots that arrive by a deadline after election day (the specific deadline varies by state), as long as they are postmarked by election day.

To be clear, the votes in question here were not cast after election day. They were mailed on or before election day, and arrived to be counted afterwards. Big difference.

Mr Trump has been very critical of a Supreme Court decision allowing ballots in Pennsylvania to be counted if the postmark is illegible.

Now, if the entire election comes down to a handful of mail-in ballots with illegible postmarks in that one state, that argument might matter. You'll see a legal challenge, probably going all the way to the highest court.

As things stand, that scenario looks pretty damn unlikely.

Anyway I digress. The point is, Mr Trump can tweet whatever he likes, but he doesn't get to set the rules here.

Plenty of votes left in Georgia, Pennsylvania

Election officials in Georgia say there are about 60,000 votes left to count in the state. Donald Trump's lead is currently at 19,000, and with every batch counted, it's shrinking.

It's a similar story for the President in Pennsylvania. We're unsure exactly how many votes are left there, but it's something in the hundreds of thousands. Mr Trump is up by about 130,000 there.

He needs to hold Joe Biden off in both states. If Mr Biden wins Pennsylvania, and nothing else, none of the other undecided states will matter. He will already have reached the threshold of 270 electoral votes.

If he wins Georgia, Mr Trump's best-case scenario becomes a tie of 269 electoral votes each, which is a whole other kettle of fish.

I really can't stress this enough. The President cannot afford to lose Georgia or Pennsylvania, and both are looking dicey for him.

Misinformation all over social media

Yes, here I am again, the social media party pooper. I'm here to tell you, once more, that the OUTRAGEOUS viral video you saw on Twitter or Facebook was lacking essential context.

One such video doing the rounds shows a man setting a bag full of paper on fire. He says there are 80 ballots inside and they're "all for President Trump".

The contests these supposed ballots refer to are in Virginia. Local authorities have pointed out that they're obviously sample ballots, as they lack the bar code markings "that are on all official ballots".

In other words, it's fake. The guy in the clip is burning sample ballots and falsely claiming they're real ballots that were cast for Mr Trump.

Nevertheless, this clip has been shared all over the place. The President's son Eric posted it on Twitter, getting 1.2 million views. Gateway Pundit, a conservative site with a penchant for spreading conspiracy theories, also helped spread it.

A conservative “news” site reports catching a man wheeling in “suspicious” equipment to the Detroit convention center, implying it was used to steal ballots.



The “ballot thief” was my photographer. He was bringing down equipment for our 12-hour shift. https://t.co/4UsRdOncZ3 — Ross Jones (@rossjonesWXYZ) November 5, 2020

Another viral story, this time from Michigan, reported a man had been spotted wheeling some "suspicious" stuff, including a box, into a vote-counting centre.

"The box may have been a ballot box that arrived long after all ballots were expected to have been received at the counting facility," Texas Scorecard, another conservative site, reported.

The man in question was a photographer for a local news station. He was transporting the equipment he needed to do his job.

There is so much of this stuff going around, including claims yesterday that election workers had given Trump supporters Sharpies to mark their ballots with, then rejected said ballots.

Not a thing. Didn't happen. But the US government has been forced to issue a fact check shooting down the rumour.

It's easy to see something out of context on social media and assume it's proof of a vast conspiracy to steal the election from your favoured candidate. There is usually a simpler and more plausible explanation.



'STOP THE COUNT,' Trump demands

Here is the President's latest message.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020



So, a couple of things.

If election officials stopped counting the votes now and called it a day, Joe Biden would win Arizona and Nevada. That would give him 270 electoral votes, and make him president.

What Donald Trump actually appears to want is for the vote count to stop in states where he's ahead, and continue where he's behind.

Not how elections work.

Contradictory messages from protesters

Donald Trump's supporters have been assembling outside vote counting centres in a couple of different states.

Much like Mr Trump's legal arguments, their message has varied depending on what they think will help the President.

In Michigan last night, for example, protesters chanted: "Stop the count! Stop the count!"

Election officials were making their way through mail-in ballots, which have overwhelmingly favoured Joe Biden across the Rust Belt.

Meanwhile, in Arizona, Mr Trump's supporters chanted: "Count the votes! Count the votes!"

Officials were counting mail-in votes there as well, but these ones have generally been favouring Mr Trump, and they represent his only hope of winning the state.

Trump campaign plans 'major announcement'

The Trump campaign has foreshadowed some sort of "major announcement" in the state of Nevada about two-and-a-half hours from now.

It's keeping us all in suspense, but we all know what the campaign has been focused on since election night. Legal challenges.



'Oh god': One state shredding Democrats' nerves

Hey there, Australia. If you're reading this now, I have no idea why. Consider going to bed.

Otherwise, you are most welcome to death-ride through the night with us once again as we await a final result in this election.

I ran through the state of things at the top of this page, but just so it's here for posterity, let's see where we stand entering day three of the vote count. It all comes down to five states.

Joe Biden is rapidly catching up to Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, which comes with an invaluable haul of 20 electoral votes. With 89 per cent counted, he now trails by just 160,000 votes, or 51-48. That might sound like a lot, but early yesterday the President's lead was well over 600,000, and the remaining ballots are expected to keep favouring the Democrat.

Georgia, which hasn't voted for a Democrat since 1992, is incredibly tight. Mr Biden has closed the gap to 18,000 votes, or a margin of 0.4 per cent, with 96 per cent counted. We're still waiting on tens of thousands of ballots from the left-leaning counties in and around Atlanta.

Mr Trump can feel a teensy bit better about North Carolina, were he leads by 80,000 votes without many left to count. Unfortunately, due to the state's generous deadline for accepting late-arriving ballots, we are unlikely to have a final result there for some days yet.

It's been a while since Nevada actually reported a new batch of results, but we are finally going to learn more about the state of the race there today. Mr Biden leads by 8000, 49.3-48.7, and is thought to be the favourite, but it's a razor-thin margin and nobody knows for sure.

Finally, we have Arizona. This is an interesting one. Two highly respected news organisations, Fox News and The Associated Press, actually called Arizona for Mr Biden on election night. That's why some official tallies, including ours, have him just six electoral votes short of victory. His lead has been narrowing, though, and the latest batches of results have brought it down to 69,000 votes.

There has been an ongoing fight between the Fox News Decision Desk, which makes the network's calls, and the Trump campaign, which insists the President will end up winning the state. The Decision Desk isn't budging.

Suffice to say, we're still keeping an eye on Arizona. So are increasingly anxious Democrats. You could see those nerves on MSNBC late last night, as left-leaning host Rachel Maddow learned of the state's latest vote totals.

"The suspense has been would this be a Trump-favourable group, or would it be a Biden-favourable group? So we just got those new numbers," analyst Steve Kornacki said of the new data.

"Donald Trump is getting about 59 per cent of these votes."

"Oh god. That's crazy," Maddow replied.

A fitting quote to sum up this election in general. The Trump campaign, which at times - let's be honest - seems to exist purely to troll media figures it doesn't like, certainly enjoyed it.

Originally published as 'Oh god': State shredding Democrats' nerves