‘Oh dear’: Tomic thrashed in 39 minutes

Bernard Tomic holds the ATP record for the quickest defeat, but almost set a new personal best after a horror straight sets loss in New York.

BERNARD Tomic has suffered the second-fastest defeat of his career, losing to Japan's Go Soeda in straight sets on Tuesday (AEST).

Soeda only needed 39 minutes to topple the Australian in the New York Open qualifier, breaking Tomic five times to win 6-2 6-1.

The 35-year-old Soeda has never reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament in his 17-year career.

Although Tomic only lost two games to love against the world No. 112, none of the other 13 went to deuce.

Jordan Thompson is the only remaining Australian in the New York Open draw after Tomic's departure - he will face No. 1 seed John Isner in the second-round encounter.

The shortest loss of Tomic's career lasted only 28 minutes - which remains an ATP record - when he was thrashed 6-0 6-1 against Finnish Jarkko Nieminen in Miami five years ago.

Fatigue arguably played a role in the horrific loss - less than 24 hours earlier, Tomic faced Uzbek Denis Istomin in a two-hour epic, narrowly clinching the shock win after a third-set tie-break.

The 27-year-old Australian is currently ranked 191st in the world, and has not reached the top 60 of the ATP rankings since July 2017. At one stage in 2018 he dropped to 243rd.

Tomic nursed a hand injury throughout 2019, where he only won seven matches at ATP level.

Bernard Tomic hasn’t qualified for a Grand Slam quarterfinal in nine years.

Last month, Tomic lost his first Australian Open qualifying match against American Denis Kudla in starlight sets, where he suffered breathing difficulties due to the bushfire smoke in Melbourne.

Tomic's next challenge is qualifying for the Delray Beach Open, which starts next week.