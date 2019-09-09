Oh Danny boy, you're one helluva bull

BIG FELLA: Big Valley Brafords had a win at the Ekka with Big Valley Danny, who weighed 992kg and was named Supreme Braford winner. He is pictured with handler Jane Dockrill.

BIG FELLA: Big Valley Brafords had a win at the Ekka with Big Valley Danny, who weighed 992kg and was named Supreme Braford winner. He is pictured with handler Jane Dockrill.

HE IS 22 months old, weighs 992kg and has an exceptional eye muscle score of 143.

Big Valley Danny was the Supreme Braford exhibit at the EKKA in Brisbane last month.

Owned by Big Valley Braford's Ernie and June Bennett at Theresa Creek near Mummulgum, Danny is one helluva bull.

He was selected in the top eight for Champion of Champions.

Former mayor of both Kyogle and Richmond Valley Mr Bennett said the win made him feel proud of where he's come from.

"We've continued to breed good cattle but after retiring form local government, this has become a hobby," he said.

"I used to much around with my Dad and I've always wanted to show."

Big Valley Danny won at the Lismore National, was junior champ at Primex and won in his class at Beef Week.

The champion bull will enter next year's EKKA in the Under 3 class next year and then the Bennetts plan to take him to Rockhampton to show and then auction him off.