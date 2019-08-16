Oh Arum, your Goodbye Sale is too good to be true

Arum clothing store in Walker St Casino is having a 70% off sale to celebrate new owner Georgie King taking over.

THERE was panic on Facebook when Arum clothing store announced it was having a Goodbye Sale.

Not surprising, Arum has been a firm favourite on Casino's retail landscape for 19 years providing chique clothes from casual, race wear to more formal fashions.

Former Beef Week Queen Georgie King has worked at Arum for six years and learnt "everything” she knows from business owner Margie George.

From October 1, a different George will be running Arum, Ms King said.

The Goodbye Sale, where half the store is priced down by 70% is to clear the way for new stock, Ms King said.

She doesn't plan to make a lot of changes when she takes over in two months.

"If it ain't broke, don;t fix it,” she said.

The 26 year old does plan to take the business online.

Arum already has a popular Instagram and Facebook Page.

As for the sale, it's a matter of first in, best dressed, Ms King said.

Shoes are marked down to $10 and $20, scarves are $10, fascinators $20 and there is a table of half price jewellery.

Half the stock of clothes is marked down by 70%.

Find Arum at 88 Walker St, Casino.