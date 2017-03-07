Offshore fishing will be a bit rough, try closer to shore

Try fishing closer to shore over the next few days, surf conditions are going to be rough.

Evans Head Sport & Marine:

AT AIRFORCE and Main beaches there's plenty of good tailor and bream around the walls. A few bream and luderick in the Evans Rivers, and bream, flathead, whiting and mud crabs in the upper reaches.

Ballina Bait & Tackle:

FLATHEAD and bream above the ferry. Mud crabs in Emigrant Creek. Tailor and bonito from the rocks. No offshore fishing due to rough conditions.

Brunswick Heads BP:

WHITING and tailor in gutters on north and south beaches.

Blackfish, school jew and bream at north and south walls.

Whiting, flathead, mud crabs above traffic bridge. Mangrove jack and bream at boat harbour.