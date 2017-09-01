21°
Offshore title claim the first in NSW

Native title determination Yaegl People #2
Native title determination Yaegl People #2
JASMINE BURKE
by

THE native title claims pursued by the Yaegl People since November 1996 are at last resolved yesterday.

This was the first offshore determination that native title exists in New South Wales.

The application area includes the land and waters located between Woody Head, Wooli and Ulmarra on the north coast of NSW.

In 2015 the land-based part of the Yaegl #2 proceeding - filed in 2011 - was granted under native title to Yaegl people.

The Court ordered that Yaegl #2 where it concerned the land-based portion of the title claim be designated as Part A, and the water-based portion be designated as Part B.

Part B is a claim which was originally three nautical miles offshore, however, it was amended to 200 metres from the high water mark, extending out to 350m in a buffer zone around the area of Dirrungun Rocks, an important site for the Yaegl People.

As traditional owners of the land, the Yaegl people and their on-going practices will be recognised by Australian law under the Native Title Act.

Topics:  northern rivers community ulmarra woody head wooli yaegl yamba

Lismore Northern Star
