Offshore area subject to native title determination

THE first offshore determination where native title exists in New South Wales is expected to be recognised under native title when the Federal Court hands down its decision to Yaegl People today.

The application area includes the land and waters located between Woody Head, Wooli and Ulmarra on the north coast of NSW.

In 2015 the land-based part of the Yaegl #2 proceeding - filed in 2011 - was granted under native title to Yaegl people.

The Court ordered that Yaegl #2 where it concerned the land-based portion of the title claim be designated as Part A, and the water-based portion be designated as Part B.

Part B is a claim which was originally three nautical miles offshore, however, it was amended to 200 metres from the high water mark, extending out to 350m in a buffer zone around the area of Dirrungun Rocks, an important site for the Yaegl People.

A positive determination will mean the traditional owners of the land and their on-going practices will be recognised by Australian law under the Native Title Act.

The determination hearing will be held at 12.45pm today at Pilot Hill, Pilot Street, Yamba.