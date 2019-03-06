Official summer wrap from BoM: Very hot, extremely dry

RECORDS BROKEN: It's official, it was the hottest summer on record in NSW.

THE STATISTICS are in: Summer 2018-19 in New South Wales was the hottest on record.

Like most of the state, the Northern Rivers copped a range of severe summer weather including bushfires and ongoing drought, but according to the Bureau of Meteorology, it was the persistent heatwaves during December and January that smashed records.

BoM's summer climate summary showed the state-wide mean, maximum and minimum temperatures all exceeded previous records by more than half a degree.

NSW experienced several heatwave events and three consecutive months of warmer than average temperatures, making it the 10th-driest summer on record for the state as a whole.

It further revealed it was officially Australia's warmest summer on record.

Bureau climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said the heatwave events during December and January played a major role in the recent summer being Australia's hottest on record.

"There was a noticeable absence of strong cold fronts that would normally bring relief during summer,” Dr Bettio said.

Lismore sweated through January where almost every day temperatures soared above 30C.

Lismore had 29 days over 30C. The hottest day was on the 19th at 39.6C (30 days recorded).

Ballina had 18 days over 30C. The hottest day was 19th at 33.7C (30 days recorded).

Byron Bay has 17 days over 30C. The hottest day was 20th at 33.4C (30 days recorded).

Casino had 28 days over 30C. The hottest day was 19th at 41.5C. Of this 16 days were over 35C and two days over 40C (30 days recorded).

Tenterfield had 15 days over 30C (27 days of data recorded).

BoM forecaster Craig Ryan said the three monthly maximum temperature for the Northern Rivers was between 30C and 33C - recorded between December 1, 2018 to February 28.

NSW's hottest day was recorded as 48.8C at Menindee Post Office on January 25, 2019.