Official crowning of Queen of Lovemore

Jenny Dowell and Nora Vidler-Blanksby to feature in tonight's Lovemore Cabaret at the Star Court Theatre.

Jenny Dowell and Nora Vidler-Blanksby to feature in tonight's Lovemore Cabaret at the Star Court Theatre. Samantha Poate

QUEEN of hearts Jenny Dowell will be crowned Lovemore's queen at a joyous cabaret fundraiser in support of marriage equality.

Lovemore Cabaret organiser Dee Dee Chenille said it was a fitting title for Lismore's former mayor, in recognition of her tireless work championing diversity and inclusion.

Ms Dowell will also star in a saucy satirical burlesque number with a twist, alongside Ms Chenille and her dance troupe, The Flannelettes.

Ms Chenille said in terms of the postal plebiscite, there were about one million LGBTIQ people in Australia, and 16million voters.

"So straight people are going to be the ones to win this - or not,” she said.

"Support from high profile influencers like Jenny Dowell and other straight allies who are either performing as part of the cabaret line-up, or who have donated prizes, is just so important right now.

"Even being part of the audience is a meaningful way to show your support.”

Ms Chenille said there was also a more serious side to the issue but Lovemore Cabaret would be entirely about celebration.

"It's a soothing balm to emotional wounds and a joyous coming together of community - both queer and straight,” Ms Chenille said.

"A night of fabulous entertainment that's dedicated to love - which is what marriage equality is all about.

"We'll be filming on the night as a reminder to all those stragglers out there to get their postal ballots in on time - so frock up and make some noise for marriage equality.”

There will be an array of fantastic prizes from supporting partners including:

A night's accommodation at the Byron at Byron resort,

A NYE Tropical Fruits ticket,

A double pass to Norpa's upcoming show Djurra,

A three-month SCU VIP gym membership, plus

Vouchers for various local restaurants and cafes.

Judging of the Spirit of Lovemore Awards starts before the show.

Performers on the night include MC Mae Wilde, Arte Gitana Flamenco, Jex Lopez, Essie Thomas and Alikeen Killer, with pop-up cameos galore.

Pre-sale tickets are $22/$18 or $33 at the door.