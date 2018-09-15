Officers ride to remember fallen their fallen brethren

Police gathered in Ballina on Thursday morning as part of the Wall to Wall Remembrance Ride.

POLICE from across the country have gathered in a mass of motorcycles to remember their fallen colleagues.

It's the fifth time Ballina-based Sergeant Col Brealey has taken part in the Wall to Wall Remembrance Ride.

He took off on the ride along with colleagues from across different police districts on Thursday morning.

Groups like them are set to converge on Canberra today.

"The Wall to Wall ride is a special way in which we choose to pay our respects and honour those officers who have gone before us, and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Sgt Brealey said

Sgt Brealey said more than 2000 bikes from across all jurisdictions in Australia would meet at the National Police Memorial in Canberra on Saturday.

"This is a very moving experience for all involved, especially those who've lost mates or family members,” he said.

"Honouring them in this way shows their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

"It shows their families we will always be here for them.”

It's also a chance to all involved to raise much-needed funds for Police Legacy, he said.

"Over the last nine years, the ride has raised almost $1 million for Police Legacy,” Sgt Brealey said.

"Support for families from Police Legacy is vital after losing a family member.

"The Police Force is one big family, and the loss of one of our members is felt by every one of us.

"But for those families going through the ordeal, the loss is obviously much greater.”

He said Police Legacy was a vital source of emotional support and a "lifetime network” so family members of fallen officers would "feel they remain part of the police family”.

"NSW Police Legacy provides over $320,000 in education grants to Police Legatee children ranging in age from preschool students to final year tertiary students,” he said.

A number of other officers from the Richmond and Tweed Byron Police Districts were involved in the ride.

Sgt Brealey said the ride was a great opportunity for police to show their unity.

"Policing can be a very tough profession, and it takes its toll on all of us, and also our families,” he said.

"For the numbers involved in this event to be increasing each and every year, it shows that people are coming together and not only supporting a great cause, but each other.”

Sgt Brealey thanked the East Ballina Lions Club for providing breakfast on Thursday morning, along with Double or Nothing Coffee Roasters and Kerbside Coffee.