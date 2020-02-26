Menu
Crime

Officer sprayed with liquid during prisoner exchange

by Chris Clarke
26th Feb 2020 12:17 PM
A PRISON officer was sprayed with an unknown liquid when a contraband balloon burst onto him.

A prisoner was passing the balloon - which was filled with a liquid - to another prisoner at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

A prison officer requested that the inmate responsible present himself to officers for inspection. 

But instead, the inmate burst the balloon and the liquid made contact with an officer on the right arm.

The prisoner was escorted to the detention unit and the matter was referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

The affected officer underwent a general welfare check as a result.

"The officer was issued with a clean uniform shirt and instructed to attend the medical centre for disinfection and further assessment," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges."

