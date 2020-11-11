Officer recalls ‘extreme strength’ of drug-affected teen

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 39, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of common assault over the 2018 detention of a 16-year-old boy in Byron Bay. He is defending the allegation before a hearing this week. Picture: Liana Boss

A TEEN at the centre of a case in which a police officer is defending an assault allegation showed "extreme strength" during a struggle with officers, a court has heard.

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 39, is facing a hearing before Lismore Local Court over the alleged January 11, 2018 assault of a 16-year-old boy,

The DPP has alleged the final six of 18 baton strikes the accused inflicted upon the teen constitute an unreasonable use of force.

Senior Constable Matthew Roach, who was working with the defendant during the alleged incident, has agreed during cross-examination the teen exhibited "extreme strength" as police tried to control him in Lateen Lane, in Byron Bay.

Officers were called to the laneway after reports of the teen, who had taken off his clothes and was severely drug-affected, acting erratically and yelling.

When asked by defence barrister Brent Haverfield if the teen exhibited "extreme strength", Sen-Constable Roach agreed.

He also agree the teen had a very high body temperature and was "very sweaty".

In a report Sen-Constable Roach authored in order to have the teen sent to The Tweed Hospital because of his drug-affected state, he said the boy had "resisted with extreme strength", appeared affected by LSD and "didn't comply with police directions to get on the ground".

The court has heard the first words spoken to the teen when Sen-Constables Roach and Greenhalgh - the first officers to the scene - arrived, indicated they were there to help.

But at this time, the teen didn't respond in an intelligible way and continually yelled for help and water, the court heard.

Sen-Constable Roach told the court the boy was never placed under arrest, but rather under detention because of his state.

He earlier told the court the teen took a "haymaker-like swing" toward him.

He used his OC spray twice and the defendant used his Taser before Sen-Constable Roach saw the two other officers arrive.

During Sen-Constable Roach's evidence in chief, the court heard the "profusely sweating" boy had nearly slipped out of a first pair of handcuffs.

A second pair was successfully applied and Sen-Constable Roach was standing on these to help secure the teen on the ground when he heard, but did not see, a number of baton strikes, the court heard.

Sen-Constable Roach's cross-examination is ongoing.

The hearing is expected to run until tomorrow.