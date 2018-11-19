Officer honoured as awards recognise women in policing

Tweed Byron Police District's Det Sgt Claudia Allcroft (front, fourth from left) has received the Role Model Award at the Commissioner's Perpetual Awards for the Advancement of Women in Policing 2018.

Tweed Byron Police District's Det Sgt Claudia Allcroft (front, fourth from left) has received the Role Model Award at the Commissioner's Perpetual Awards for the Advancement of Women in Policing 2018.

A NORTHERN Rivers police officer has received an honour at a Women in Policing event in Sydney.

Tweed Byron Police District detective sergeant Claudia Allcroft received the Role Model Award at the Commissioner's Perpetual Awards for the Advancement of Women in Policing 2018 on Friday.

She also received the Silver Award for her "outstanding leadership and dedication to her work”, NSW Police said in a statement.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said he was "very proud” of Det Sgt Allcroft.

Supt Starling said he and crime manager, Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen, had agreed her nomination was well-deserved.

"She's an outstanding role model for not only female police but male police as well,” Supt Starling said.

"It's one of the more prestigious awards in policing, for women.

"I'm just so proud of the fact she was nominated.”

Supt Starling said Set Sgt Allcroft had been a strong role model for junior police in the command.

Senior constable Shari Gibbs from the Central North Police District received the gold award and the Mentor Award.

Deputy Commissioner Worboys praised all the nominees for their commitment to their community and ongoing dedication to their work.

"These awards are a testament to the outstanding contributions of many police officers and administrative employees, which often go above and beyond their core duties,” he said.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said the awards recognised the form and dedication of female officers throughout the NSW Police Force.

"I extend my sincere congratulations to those whose efforts were recognised today - it's your passion and hard work that make a huge difference to the community and within the NSW Police Force,” he said.

In the NSW Police announcement about the awards, their statement said Det Sgt Allcroft was the first female Team Leader for the Tweed/Byron Police District's Proactive Unit.

"She leads by example, working night shifts and changing duties at short notice, all with a focus on crime prevention,” the statement said.

"She has performed duties as crime manager and duty officer and is described by her colleagues as the strongest woman they know, evident in her role as Detective Sergeant and loving mother.

"The resilience and determination consistently displayed by Detective Sergeant Allcroft places her not only as a role model for women in policing but for all police.”