Offers of help if you lost your car

MANY generous offers have come in the aftermath of the Lismore flood.

Holden have made an amazing offer to flood victims.

On their Facebook site, they say: "Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to all those impacted by Cyclone Debbie and the floods.

"We have a small number of loan cars available for those impacted in the Airlie Beach/Proserpine and Lismore regions, and would love to help out.

"If you need a vehicle please send us a direct message with your name, mobile number, location and requirements and we'll do our best to help."

Go to the Holden Facebook site below to find out how you can apply.