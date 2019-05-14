Menu
Baby Charles Arthur Sherwood was delivered in a car by his dad and an off-duty police officer.
Baby in a rush delivered roadside

by Tamsin Rose
14th May 2019 8:13 AM

An off-duty police officer has helped frantic parents deliver their first baby into the world on the side of a busy Melbourne road on Saturday.

Kyle Sherwood pulled over on Yan Yean Rd in Doreen before 5.30pm and heavily pregnant Melissa Sherwood began to give birth in the back seat of their car.

Whittlesea First Constable Alana Olivieri was on her way to work when she spied the car and stopped to see if anyone needed help.

"After discovering a frantic husband and expectant mum in the back seat in the final stages of labour, it quickly became apparent they needed some assistance," a police spokeswoman said.

She quickly made a call to triple-zero and helped the couple with the birth.

With the officer's assistance, a healthy baby boy along Charles Arthur Sherwood was delivered.

The Sherwoods were delighted and grateful.

Baby Charles is now at home with his proud parents.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

