OFF THE RADAR: Search underway for missing plane

A SEARCH is underway for a light aircraft missing on the North Coast.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was tasked from Lismore about 3pm to join emergency services to locate the aircraft when it failed to arrive in the Tyalgum area, south west of Coolangatta about 10am.

Search efforts are commencing near Boormans Rd, south of Limpinwood.

The chopper joined the search until last light before returning to base in Lismore about 5.15pm.

A Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said it's possible the service may be re-tasked to the scene later tonight or at dawn tomorrow morning.

He said the search is entirely visual as the plane did not contain an emergency beacon.

The search is expected to continue into the evening.

A Tweed police spokesman told the Tweed Daily News the pilot was believed to be the only person on board.

