Off the market: Whitfield signs huge deal

Greater Western Sydney's stunning spate of contract extensions has continued, with Lachie Whitfield signing a new seven-year deal at the club.

The Giants confirmed the Herald Sun's report on Monday that one of their three 2020 free agents has signed a new long-term deal, after already locking away stars including Josh Kelly, Tim Taranto and new captain Stephen Coniglio this year.

Stream the full or condensed replay of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Whitfield has re-signed until the end of 2027.

The club has handed offers to 2020 free agents Whitfield, Zac Williams and Jeremy Cameron.

But Williams is not yet prepared to negotiate a new deal despite telling the Herald Sun during finals he was determined to remain with the club long-term.

Jeremy Cameron kicks for goal in the AFL Grand Final.

Lachie Whitfield was due to come out of contract at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

The Herald Sun reported last month Victorian free agent Cameron would re-sign despite clubs including Geelong attempting to lure him home at the end of next year.

A new long-term deal this early in the summer for Whitfield is a massive coup for the Giants given his brilliance for Leon Cameron's side.

The wingman missed the preliminary final after having his appendix removed and while he returned for the Grand Final battled to have an affect and clearly looked in pain.

Regardless of the order of the club's re-signings it is confident it will secure all of Whitfield, Cameron and Williams biyearly in the year.

Cameron is set to sign a six or seven-year extension on just under a million dollars a season, having already been one of footy's most highly paid players.

In 2020 he will be in the top handful of paid played in the competition due to a back-ended contract that saw him helping the club with their cap issues by receiving his salary later in his deal.

Whitfield has re-signed with GWS. Picture: Getty

Coach Leon Cameron is also likely to secure a contract extension past his current deal expiring in 2020.

New GWS football boss Jason McCartney has put new deals to the trio of players and believes they can all be signed up by Round 1.

"They've been presented with offers," McCartney said late last month.

"We're well advanced in those discussions. You never exactly know until they're signed but all the indications from players and their management are that they're really comfortable and happy where they are."

Despite the disastrous nature of the club's Grand Final loss to Richmond the club believes it can quickly rebound next year.

Adelaide imploded after its 2017 loss to the Tigers but the Giants are determined not to wallow in that defeat after the achievement of getting to the last game of the year.

The Giants retained veterans Shane Mumford and Heath Shaw for 2020, signed Sam Jacobs and re-signed Coniglio, who was last week announced as the new sole club captain.

Half-back flanker Zac Williams says his future is in GWS. Picture. Phil Hillyard

The club also brought in two early selections in Victoria Country captain Lachie Ash and No. 10 selection Tom Green, the grandson of Tigers premiership star Michael Green.

Phil Davis, who looked extremely proppy after playing with a calf injury in the 89-point Grand Final defeat, said this week the club would rebound from the MCG horror show.

"I haven't watched it yet, it's not on my top-five to watch list," Davis said.

"We'll definitely cut pieces out of it in terms of how we can get better as a team.

"You've got to do a fair bit right to get to the Grand Final and our last three quarters were disappointing and Richmond were way too good on the day.

"We have to live with that."