With their regimented royal duties firmly behind them, it seems the world is now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's oyster.

Since they announced they were stepping back from their roles within the British royal family, there have been whispers of their future career plans - in order to achieve their desired "financial independence" - with reports Meghan plans to revive her acting career, and the couple will eventually launch a non-profit initiative.

However, there is one thing that is strictly "off limits".

According to the Daily Mail , Prince Harry has instructed their new US-based team not to accept any work that makes fun of his grandmother, the Queen, or the royal family, in order to prevent any further bad blood caused by their exit.

Harry and Meghan are represented by her former Hollywood agent Nick Collins of The Gersh Agency, who has been told to nix any offers that could be "detrimental" to the Duke of Sussex's family.

The couple recently relocated from Vancouver Island in Canada, where they had been staying for months, to a new and permanent base in California.

Meghan has already made her post-royal life acting debut, landing the role as narrator for Disney+'s new documentary, Elephant, which will begin streaming on April 3.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's emancipation from the confines of royal life, experts have predicted they have the capacity as a global brand to rake in tens of millions of dollars annually across a raft of appearances.

Originally published as 'Off limits': Harry's strict post-royal rule