Acting Sergeant Bill Greer was helped by an off-duty Queensland Fire and Rescue Service during a violent struggle during an arrest. Photo: Police Media
Acting Sergeant Bill Greer was helped by an off-duty Queensland Fire and Rescue Service during a violent struggle during an arrest. Photo: Police Media
Off-duty firey jumps in to help Imbil cop in violent arrest

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
31st Mar 2020 3:57 PM
AN OFF-DUTY firey took some of the heat off Imbil police officer Bill Greer when he stepped in to help restrain a man who was violently resisting arrest on a secluded Mary Valley road.

Acting Sergeant Greer was working alone on Tuchekoi Road when he tried to arrest a man who had allegedly been found with a quantity of methamphetamine on the passenger seat of his car.

A violent struggle broke out that continued in the middle of the bitumen road.

Off-duty Noosa firefighter Darren (last name withheld by request) was passing by and quickly intervened.

"I didn't have the gentlemen under control when the good Samaritan arrived," Act Sgt Greer said.

"I would never expect or ask any member of the public to put themselves in danger in any way to assist police - but in this case I was very thankful for the assistance.

"Between the two of us we were easily able to restrain him.

"I was really fortunate."

A further search of the vehicle allegedly revealed a large quantity of drugs.

As a result, a 37-year-old Carter's Ridge man was charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, one charge of unlawful possession of weapons category D/H/R weapon, one count of unlawful possession of restricted drugs and one count of possess property suspected of having being used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

He was also charged with obstructing a police officer.

The man is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on June 22.

