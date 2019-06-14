Off duty cop stops thief flea-ing

ALWAYS ON DUTRY: A police officer arrested an alleged thief at a supermarket on Thursday June 13.

ALWAYS ON DUTRY: A police officer arrested an alleged thief at a supermarket on Thursday June 13. TREVOR VEALE

WATCH out would-be thieves, our police are always on duty, even when pushing a trolley.

Richmond Police District Rural Crime Investigators will allege that on Thursday night they were off-duty at a Lismore Supermarket last night doing some shopping.

At this time the officer saw a 35-year-old Lismore woman taking flea treatment tablets from their packaging and hiding them in her clothes.

Police arrested the woman and detained her until General Duties Police arrived.

The woman was issued a $300 Criminal Infringement Notice for stealing and directed to leave the store.

A Richmond Police District spokesman reminded people that NSW Police do have the power to recall themselves to duty if they see laws being broken or a person who needs assistance or rescuing.

"We all carry our police identification and a NSW Police badge in a wallet or purse,” he said.