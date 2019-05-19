Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINE: A woman was given a ticket after doing a burnout outside a cop's house.
FINE: A woman was given a ticket after doing a burnout outside a cop's house. Staffan Andersson
Crime

Off-duty cop catches woman doing burnout outside his home

Elyse Wurm
by
18th May 2019 5:22 PM | Updated: 19th May 2019 8:29 AM

KILLARNEY Police Senior Constable Nathan Thomson was hanging out in his backyard when he heard the loud screeching of tyres.

When he rushed out to investigate, despite it being his day off, he discovered a woman had done a burnout right outside his home.

Sen-Constable Thomson said when he reached the front of his house, he noticed the car had pulled up.

"She was lost looking for the Cunningham Highway, she'd stopped on the side of the road and I spoke with her there," he said.

The 40-year-old woman was given a $417 fine for driving a vehicle in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke.

She was also given two demerit points and her registration plates were confiscated for 90 days.

More Stories

burnout crime editors picks hoon killarney crime killarney police traffic fine
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Man dies after being hit by truck on highway

    Man dies after being hit by truck on highway

    Breaking ONE lane of the highway is expected to be closed for several hours after the serious incident.

    Highly toxic weed found for the first time in five years

    premium_icon Highly toxic weed found for the first time in five years

    News The weed is highly invasive and capable of causing widespread damage

    New business delivers farm-fresh produce to your door

    premium_icon New business delivers farm-fresh produce to your door

    Business Business for time-crunched people with an appetite for healthy food

    'Very emotional, very intense': Kevin Hogan claims victory

    premium_icon 'Very emotional, very intense': Kevin Hogan claims victory

    Politics The Nationals MP says he will work hard for his community