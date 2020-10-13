‘Of course’ Maguire’s ex-wife knew of affair

The ex-wife of former NSW Liberal MP Daryl Maguire had known for "some time" of his "close relationship" with Premier Gladys Berejiklian, according to family.

Those close to Maureen Maguire, 59, said she was aware of her ex- husband's secret five-year romance with the Premier, a woman almost 10 years her junior, before it was revealed in explosive evidence given to the corruption watchdog on Monday.

"(Of) course she f...king knew," her brother Larry ­Salvestro said.

Wagga Wagga Mayor Greg Conkey said the ­Maguires seemed close and he was "completely shocked" to learn about the affair between the Premier and the town's former MP.

Former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire and son James, pictured after the Liberal Party's 2011 NSW election victory in Wagga. Picture Supplied

Security is tight at the Maguire family home in Wagga. Picture Vince Bucello.

"Maureen is a lovely sweet woman, quiet, I met her a few times in public, they seemed close," Mr Conkey said.

"What happens behind closed doors is not for me to speculate about."

Asked at a press conference yesterday if her lover was married when the relationship blossomed, Ms Berejiklian denied any crossover.

"What about Mr Maguire's wife? Was he still married when he started the close personal relationship?" a reporter asked.

"Look, that's a matter for him, but my understanding was that he was separated," Ms Berejiklian, 50, said.

Mrs Maguire, originally from Griffith, and Mr Maguire, born in Hay, married and had two children, James and Kara, before the relationship crumbled about 10 years ago, according to sources.

Those close to Mrs Maguire, "a deeply shy and quiet woman", say the two simply drifted apart and they had "not been on good terms" for "about a decade".

Gladys Berejiklian (second right) with Daryl Maguire (left)

She was not seen at 2015 election campaign events, but even prior to the relationship breakdown she was described by a member of the Liberals as "not really being involved with the party side of things anymore".

Mrs Maguire moved into a two-bedroom lakeside pad in Noosaville eight years ago and Mr Maguire finally bought her out of the four-bedroom family home in Wagga Wagga in June 2017.

Ms Berejiklian said her relationship with Mr Maguire began after the 2015 election and she decided to cease contact with him after she appeared at a private ICAC hearing in August.

The Premier said she ended the relationship "a few months ago".

Mr Maguire, 61, who was forced to quit parliament in 2018 accused of trying to broker property deals on behalf of a Chinese developer, has remained tight-lipped about his liaison with a deeply private Ms Berejiklian.

Daryl Maguire celebrates his win with supporters at his campaign office. Picture: Kieren L Tilly

He lives a low-key existence at the family property with occasional visits from his son James, and tradies including a gardener or handyman.

A Liberal source told The Daily Telegraph the party had been left largely in the dark about the relationship, describing the Premier as a "very private person" who had "not done anything wrong".

Mr Maguire paid tribute to his children and loyal wife in his maiden speech 21 years ago.

"As a dad, I am extremely lucky. As a husband, I am incredibly lucky to have a wife who understands the need in me to pursue issues in this place, and is willing to share her life with me and the public," he said.