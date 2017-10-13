Och aye, bargains galore at the Scottish Fair!

SCOTCH FAIR: Lismore's St Paul Presbyterian church is holding its annual Scotch fair on Saturday October 14 at 1888 Keen St (opposite Woolworths.).

LOOKING for a bargain then you can do no better than roll up to St Paul's Presbyterian Church for their Scottish Fair from 8am on Saturday.

No kilt is required to enjoy all the activities which range from cake and plants stalls to a barbecue, morning team and luncheons and all kinds of goods for sale.

Fair organiser Don Campbell said one of the benefits of holding a church fete is there is plenty of space in case it rains.

But he said rain or not, there's loads of fun for everyone between 8am and 2pm..

"If it is fine we will have marquees outside but if it rains we will be inside,” he said.

"There will be a cake and plant stalls, craft, a barbecue out the front, a car wash out the back and inside will be stalls of fashion and treasures including manchester, brick and brac and hardware.”

Mr Campbell the children will love the free lolly bags, face painting and art activities to keep them happy while their parents enjoy the fair.

"We will also have an auction between 10 and 11am for bigger items such as furniture,” he said.

"And our church will be open and full of flowers and an organ recital for visitors to enjoy”.

Mr Campbell said the funds raised will be allocated to towards refurbishing the church which still needs ongoing repairs after the March floods.

"We lost all the carpets and the church organ has needed repairs,” he said.

"Doors open at 8am and we hope to see you there.”