Oceans to benefit from shared knowledge

Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett from the School of Environment, Science and Engineering SCU at Cape Byron for the Fellowship Program of which the content is delivered in the classroom, field trips and industry visits. Marc Stapelberg

SCU shares knowledge about marine management: SOUTHERN Cross University is sharing its knowledge and skills with 15 Eastern Indonesian experts in marine science and fisheries.

The group - from the provinces of Maluku and North Maluku in Eastern Indonesia - was in Australia after SCU received an Australia Awards Fellowship from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to deliver professional development training in marine science, fisheries and tourism from the University's researchers and staff.

Associate Professor Amanda Reichelt-Brushett from the School of Environment, Science and Engineering said the main outcome of the month-long program was to develop a cohort of leaders to introduce best practice in marine sciences and fisheries education and management.

"The region will benefit from...the development of professional and business skills in marine research, ecology, marine park management, fishing, sustainability, government policy development and tourism," Professor Reichelt-Brushett said.

"We're also looking at opportunities to pursue joint research projects between Australia and Maluku."

The four-week program covers fisheries and aquaculture management, waste issues, marine protected areas and marine tourism, all tailored to the challenges faced in Eastern Indonesia.

Maluku and North Maluku are economically deprived eastern islands of Indonesia, dependent on agriculture, fisheries, mining and increasing tourism for economic development.