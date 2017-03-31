26°
Ocean shores residents told to evacuate

31st Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Residents in areas of Ocean Shores should evacuate immediately.
Residents in areas of Ocean Shores should evacuate immediately.

AN evacuation order has been issued for Ocean Shores.

As a result of major flooding predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Brunswick River to reach 4.5 metres at Billinudgel.

The State Emergency Service is directing all residents in low lying areas of Ocean Shores to evacuate immediately.

This includes the low lying areas around Balemo Drive, Matong Drive, Aloota Crescent, Orana Road and Narooma Drive.

Do not delay your evacuation. Roads will be congested or closed. You could become trapped and need rescue.

Remaining in flooded areas is dangerous and may place your life at risk.

You can choose to go to friends or relatives.

Alternatively, an evacuation centre has been established at: Ocean Shores Country Club, Orana Road, Ocean Shores.

Special transport can also be provided on request if necessary, telephone 132 500.


As you evacuate you should:

  • Take your important documents, mementos and photos
  • Take your spare clothing and medicines
  • If going to an evacuation centre take sleeping bags, pillows and blankets
  • If possible, check to see if your neighbours need help
  • Turn off the electricity and gas
  • Don't walk ride or drive through floodwater
  • Continue to listen to a local radio station for updates.


For emergency assistance telephone the SES on 132500

UPDATE: Today's road closures on Northern Rivers

UPDATE: Today's road closures on Northern Rivers

UPDATES of road closures will continue throughout the day.

EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY: 'The levee has been compromised'

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES.

Residents have been given an urgent evacuation now

Rainfall figures show why we are flooding

The RJ Robertson Bridge at The Channon, over Rocky Creek, underwater.

Rainfall figures show why flood warnings in place

Thousands of homes without power across the region

A current map of power outages across the region.

Residents warned to stay at least 8m away from fallen power lines

