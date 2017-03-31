Ocean shores residents told to evacuate

Residents in areas of Ocean Shores should evacuate immediately.

AN evacuation order has been issued for Ocean Shores.



As a result of major flooding predicted by the Bureau of Meteorology for the Brunswick River to reach 4.5 metres at Billinudgel.

The State Emergency Service is directing all residents in low lying areas of Ocean Shores to evacuate immediately.

This includes the low lying areas around Balemo Drive, Matong Drive, Aloota Crescent, Orana Road and Narooma Drive.

Do not delay your evacuation. Roads will be congested or closed. You could become trapped and need rescue.

Remaining in flooded areas is dangerous and may place your life at risk.

You can choose to go to friends or relatives.

Alternatively, an evacuation centre has been established at: Ocean Shores Country Club, Orana Road, Ocean Shores.

Special transport can also be provided on request if necessary, telephone 132 500.



As you evacuate you should:

Take your important documents, mementos and photos

Take your spare clothing and medicines

If going to an evacuation centre take sleeping bags, pillows and blankets

If possible, check to see if your neighbours need help

Turn off the electricity and gas

Don't walk ride or drive through floodwater

Continue to listen to a local radio station for updates.



For emergency assistance telephone the SES on 132500