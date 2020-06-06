Ocean Shores gets future ready thanks to $40,000 in grants

The funding will help the community be better prepared for future disasters, after Ocean Shores was hit hard with flooding and inundation by Cyclone Debbie in 2017. File Photo.

TWO Ocean Shores community groups are sharing $40,000 in grants for projects that will help the community to better withstand and recover from any future disasters, thanks to the Disaster Resilient: Future Ready (DR:FR) Get Ready NSW program.

Through community consultation over the last 24 months, Ocean Shores residents identified their priorities as building social connectedness, community resilience and preparedness, and leveraging the knowledge and experience of local Elders and Indigenous peoples to support environmental land care and management.

FRRR’s DR:FR Program Coordinator, Fiona Bradshaw, says FRRR has been heartened by the eagerness and determination of local leaders to come together and collaborate to address the needs of the community.

“I have been so impressed with the enthusiasm of Ocean Shores’ residents to take this program and run with it. Byron Youth Service and Ocean Shores Community Association will work together to respond to what is important to their community and support one another in the process,” said Ms Bradshaw.

Byron Youth Service’s Ocean Shores Youth Response Team (OSYRT) project will focus on empowering local youths to engage in community life and play a role in the disaster preparation process.

With their $25,000 DR:FR grant, the OSYRT project will offer local youths five weeks of skill-building and awareness workshops, including sessions from a local Indigenous facilitator. The aim is to boost their morale and self-confidence and provide an opportunity to role model positive behaviours for younger students, whilst raising awareness around disaster preparation in the community.

The Ocean Shores Community Association (OSCA) received $15,000 to support its Ocean Shores and District Community Information Flooding Map project, a priority identified during the DR:FR roadshows.

Having been severely affected by flooding and inundation from Cyclone Debbie in 2017, the map will improve community flooding preparedness and resilience and develop community connections and networks.

Ocean Shores is one of three NSW communities, along with Wee Waa and North Richmond, that is participating in the program.